How Much Money Did The Average LIV Golfer Earn In 2025?

For those players signed up to the PIF-backed LIV Golf League, financial security is one of the biggest plus points with no cuts meaning lost revenue is no longer a concern.

Even the player who finishes last every week earns $50,000, and should a pro end all 13 events bottom of the pile, they would still collect $600,000 for the year - not far off what the average LPGA Tour player earned in 2025.

Coasting all campaign is not advised, though, as a lack of points from all those disappointing results would lead to relegation from the circuit and a slim chance of returning for the following year.

On the flip side, a $4 million winner's check every time can lead to an eye-watering sum of money if multiple wins are racked up throughout a season - just ask Joaquin Niemann who accrued over $31 million in 2025 thanks to five victories.

However, the Chilean was not the highest-earning LIV player of all thanks to Jon Rahm's incredible consistency level and his overall victory in the season-long points race which led to a check for $18 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the third season in a row, there was $260 million in individual prize money available to LIV golfers through 13 tournaments, and 62 different players collected some kind of check along the way.

That is in stark contrast to the PGA Tour where over $550 million was on the line through 42 of its own events plus the four highly lucrative Major championships.

But, given 236 pros had contributed towards the its Official Money statistics by the end of the season, the average earnings for a PGA Tour player in 2025 was considerably lower than in the LIV Golf League.

The average earnings figure for a LIV golfer in 2025 was just over $4.19 million, with the man in 31st - Cameron Tringale - setting the median tally at $3,728,643.

Interestingly, that is the lowest number since LIV introduced a full 13-event schedule and a $20 million prize payout for each individual tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, only 52 players earned money throughout the year, setting the record average at $5 million and the median number at $2.89 million. Then, in 2024, 58 pros scooped some kind of cash, leading to an average earning figure of just under $4.5 million and a median total of $3.94 million.

LIV's inaugural campaign featured only seven $20 million tournaments prior to the season-ending Team Championship where most of the money up for grabs was reinvested back into the successful teams.

But overall, in the four years of LIV's existence so far, individual pros have earned an average of $3.93 million per season, far exceeding the PGA Tour level. Below is a full breakdown of the average earnings and median earnings per LIV Golf League season.

AVERAGE LIV PLAYER EARNINGS BY YEAR