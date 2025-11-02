A New Driver Shaft And Three Different Callaway Iron Models: Tom McKibbin's Link Hong Kong Open Winning WITB

Tom McKibbin produced one of the best displays of 2025, firing rounds of 60, 65, 65 and 63 for a 27-under total and a seven shot victory at the Link Hong Kong Open.

Not only did the 22-year-old secure a maiden Asian Tour win, but also earned a spot at The Masters and Open Championship for 2026, as McKibbin booked his place in two Majors.

Joining the LIV Golf League at the start of the season, being part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII GC side, McKibbin has played some excellent golf throughout the year, using primarily Callaway clubs in the process.

In 2024, McKibbin became a Callaway staffer and, in 2025, Legion XIII announced a partnership with the brand, with Rahm, McKibbin and Caleb Surratt wielding Callaway clubs throughout the year.

Aside from a TaylorMade fairway wood and Titleist wedge, McKibbin's bag in Hong Kong was fully Callaway, with the Northern Irishman actually changing his driver shaft prior to the start of the International Series event.

Check out his full bag set-up below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver: McKibbin uses the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max, a model that has the low spinning nature of the Triple Diamond, but the forgiveness of the Max.

A number of Callaway staffers, like Xander Schauffele, have used this particular model, and it's been in the bag of McKibbin's for the majority of this season.

Previously, the 22-year-old had a Fujikura Ventus Red TR 6 X shaft in play but, at the start of the week, he appeared to change to an Accra Golf Tour Z RPG Tour shaft, with the reason, as of writing, unknown.

Fairway Wood

One of the non-Callaway clubs in McKibbin's golf bag is the TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood, which has been in and out of his set-up for a number of years.

Previously, McKibbin had been spotted with the Plus version of the Stealth 2, as well as the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond in a 5-wood construction.

Shaft-wise, the Legion XIII player has a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR-8X shaft in his 3-wood, which is set at 15° of loft.

Irons

For this week, McKibbin opted for a 3-iron in his set-up, due to the tight nature of Hong Kong Golf Club. He also put a 4-iron in his bag, meaning he had three different Callaway iron models in play.

It's similar to Michael Brennan at the Bank of Utah Championship, who had three different Titleist iron models in play with his victory at Black Desert Resort.

In terms of McKibbin, though, he used the Callaway 2025 Apex UT Utility Iron in a 3-iron set-up. It's ranked as one of the best utility irons on the market and provides clean, modern looks and consistent spin numbers across the face.

A Callaway Apex Ai150 4-iron is the next club in his bag, which is extremely forgiving across the face, with the rest of his iron set-up being the Callaway X-Forged irons from 5-iron to pitching wedge. These are comfortably among Callaway's best irons in their range and designed specifically for the consistent ball striker.

He has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in all of his irons and pitching wedge.

Wedges

Moving to the scoring section of his bag, where we find Callaway Opus SP wedges in a 50° and 54°, as well as a Titleist Vokey SM10 in 60°.

Both models are ranked among the best golf wedges money can buy and, in terms of shafts, he uses the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100s in his wedges also.

These wedges have been in his bag for the majority of 2025, with McKibbin ranking 12th in terms of scrambling on the LIV Golf League.

Putter

Arguably, the putter has been the most changed club in McKibbin's bag throughout 2025 and, in Hong Kong, he was seen using an Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S putter.

As of writing, little is known about the model, which just so happens to be a similar flatstick to what Legion XIII captain, Rahm, uses on the professional circuit.

What we do know is that it appears to be a prototype model, with a thin line running down the face on the crown. Previously, he has used other Odyssey models, including the Ai-One Tri-Beam #7.

Golf Ball

The final aspect of McKibbin's golf bag is the ball, specifically the Titleist Pro V1, arguably the most recognized golf ball model in all of golf.

Ranked as one of the best premium golf balls, we know from our testing that it provides excellent stability in the wind, as well as a lovely soft feel throughout the whole golf bag.

Tom McKibbin Link Hong Kong Open Winning WITB