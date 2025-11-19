Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Are Two Of Many Professionals To Use This Iron-Wedge Set-Up... But Why?

If you were to scour through the golf bags of those on the professional circuits, you might notice a trend in terms of the irons and wedges.

We're not talking about the grips or clubhead, but the shaft of the clubs, with the majority of the world's best opting for different flexes within their iron and shaft configurations.

Beginning with Career Grand Slam winner, Rory McIlroy, who uses True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts in his irons, but the Project X 6.5 in wedges.

The Project X 7.0 is extra stiff plus, while the Project X 6.5 is the extra stiff version, and it's a similar story in World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's set-up, as the four-time Major winner opts for True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in his irons, but the weaker S400s in his wedges.

In fact, Scheffler's iron-wedge set-up is exactly the same in terms of shaft flex as Tiger Woods, who has always had extra stiff shafts in his irons, but stiff throughout his sand and lob wedges.

Many may wonder why pros have this shaft configuration instead of using the same model throughout the bag, but the reason is pretty simple...

Wedges are regarded as the scoring section of the golf bag and, unlike irons, are used for a number of different shots, not necessarily just full ones.

By using a softer flex, it promotes more spin, better feel and more control, three key aspects that players are searching for when playing various distances and instigating different power on their shots.

What's more, when it comes to the wedges, you might notice that the best often opt for heavier weighting in the shaft or, for the most part, the head, which helps increase that feel and control even more.

Whether it's through lead tape, tungsten weighting or shaft tip weights, some players prefer having a heavier clubhead in the wedge section as, once again, it helps with that feel and control element.

More weight in the head means it's easier to feel and locate it on delicate shots around the green, as well as half and three quarter swings where professionals are trying to either take spin off, or put it on.

We've mentioned Woods and, speaking to TaylorMade’s Chris Trott on his trottiegolf channel, the 15-time Major winner recounted a story with Lee Trevino about how he believed in the shaft flexing within the wedges.

"He (Trevino) was a big believer in the shaft flexing. You're not going to hit a wedge full out very often, if ever," stated Woods. "By having slightly more load (weight), you're able to put more spin from your little pitch shots, all the way out to your three-quarter sand wedge shots."

Wedges are a key aspect to get right in the golf bag and, obviously, getting the correct loft, lie angle and bounce are key components to the wedges; however, as we see with three of the game's best ever ball strikers, a weaker, but heavier, golf shaft can play a key role in dialing in the scoring section of the golf bag.