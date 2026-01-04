Charlie Woods Shows Powers Of Recovery In Front Of Dad Tiger During First Two Rounds Of Junior Orange Bowl

Debutant Charlie Woods produced an encouraging fightback during round two of the 2026 Junior Orange Bowl International golf championships but finds himself well back of the leader at the halfway stage in Florida.

Woods made a steady start at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables following a two-over-par score of 73 on Saturday and endured a nasty front nine on Sunday as his title hopes appeared to melt away before the midway point.

However, a sterling second nine in round two gave the 16-year-old an outside chance of a top-10 result come Tuesday.

Weeks after leading The Benjamin High School golf team to yet another State Championship, Woods returned to solo action in Florida and set about trying to land his latest title in front of dad Tiger Woods and mom Elin Nordegren.

And he began in optimistic fashion as the 16-year-old made a birdie at the first and second holes of round one on Friday. However, a bogey at the third preceded a run of pars before a couple of bogeys at the seventh and eighth took Woods above par as he made the turn.

🚨📸🐅 #PHOTOS — Tiger Woods was in the Miami area yesterday to watch son Charlie compete at the Junior Orange Bowl Championship. (Via: Chet Peterman / Palm Beach Post) pic.twitter.com/cjJqb7vLx3January 4, 2026

Reportedly the moment of the day for those who followed on course was Woods' recovery at the par-4 11th. After driving the ball behind a tree off the fairway, the teenager's second shot hit a root and almost struck the talented amateur, causing Woods to drop his club and cover his face.

Having quickly recalibrated, Woods proceeded to send his third stroke onto the green before - perhaps unsurprisingly - holing a long-range putt for par.

Per Golfweek, Tiger joked to Charlie that it was a "hell of a shot" as the pair talked between holes.

Despite the save, Woods slipped up at the par-3 14th and made par all the way to the clubhouse to sign for a 73.

A one-over start left the first-team All-American T21st in the international field, which features 48 male golfers and 36 female golfers, and 11 strokes behind early runaway leader Giovanni Daniele Binaghi who posted an incredible nine-under 62 on Saturday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While those who had opened up with scores of between 67 and 70 attempted to close the gap to the young Italian, Woods was simply eager to improve his own position in round two.

However, after starting at the 10th on Sunday, Woods bogeyed his first and fifth hole of the day prior to a disastrous double-bogey seven at the par-5 15th.

A further bogey at the 17th hole, Woods' eighth, left the 16-year-old five-over for his round and seven-over for the Junior Orange Bowl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, having not given up on emulating his father's 1991 victory in this event, Woods produced the first green shoots of a luscious fightback down the back stretch with birdies at the first, third and fourth holes.

One further gain completed Woods' bogey-free back-nine at Biltmore Golf Course and he eventually signed for a one-over 72, leaving him three-over for the tournament and in T24th.

PNC Championship winner, Cameron Kuchar - who was also watched by his dad, Matt - also ended day two in T24th after responding to a disappointing 77 on Saturday with a much-improved three-under 68 on Sunday.

Italian Binaghi still leads the way on 11-under with two rounds left, backing up his stunning 62 in round one with a solid two-under 69.