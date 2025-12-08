Kristoffer Reitan’s Nedbank Golf Challenge Winning WITB: What’s In The Bag Of The 2026 PGA Tour Player?

After claiming victory at the Soudal Open in May, Kristoffer Reitan's dream year continued at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Securing a one shot win at Gary Player Country Club, the Norwegian didn't just pocket the $1 million first prize, but also booked his place at The Masters for next season.

Winning in South Africa, Reitan wasn't the only player to claim victory on the DP World Tour this week, as Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the Crown Australian Open.

Like the Dane, Reitan is a Ping staffer and used a full bag of the brand's clubs to claim the title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, topping off a fine year ahead of the 2026 season.

Check out Reitan's full set-up and winning what's in the bag below...

Driver

The driver of choice for Reitan is the Ping G440 Max, which the 27-year-old has had in his set-up for the majority of 2025.

Along with the G440 Max, he temporarily tested the G440 K and G440 LST, but opted for the Max version in South Africa. His driving stats were one of the key reasons for his win, as he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Driving for the week.

Featuring a 9° head, the driver has a Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White 1K 60 TX shaft, a regular feature in his set-up throughout the season.

Fairway Wood

Like multiple Ping staffers, Reitan has the Max version of the Ping G440 fairway wood in his bag, which is one of the most forgiving models money can buy.

Set at 15°, it has a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft, which follows the regular pattern of fairway wood shafts being heavier than the drivers.

It has a carbon crown that creates a more solid feel through impact and, in testing, it produced consistently fast ball speeds. What's more, the deep looks at address inspired confidence off the tee and fairway.

Utility Iron

Away from the driver and fairway wood, we find the Ping iDi Utility Iron, which is set at 19°. Once again, it appears to be another Mitsubishi Tensei Pro shaft, this time the 1K Black 95HY X version.

Reitan tends to mix this section of his bag up the most and, previously, has had the standard Ping G440 hybrid in play, using it at the end of January this year.

Ranked as one of the best utility irons on the market, the iDi blends the looks of the Ping Crossover and iCrossover together, with the all-round package including exceptional feel.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Iron-wise, the Blueprint Forged S is in-play for Reitan, who has it in a 4-iron to 9-iron configuration.

Unlike the driver, fairway wood and utility iron, these irons have been a part of his bag for some time now, as the players' cavity design, compact head and minimal offset make this one of the best golf irons around.

Featuring KBS Tour 130X shafts, Reitan ranked 11th for greens in regulation for round one and 14th in round two in South Africa, showcasing the affect the Blueprint S had on his approach game.

Wedges

Like Neergaard-Petersen, Reitan has also put the Ping S259 wedges into play recently, with the clubs hitting the USGA's Conforming List in early November.

Loft-wise, Reitan has the traditional gapping of 46°, 50°, 54° and 58°, he also uses the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, which is something you'll regularly find in Tour pros' set-ups.

Stamped with KR on them, SMS on Tour revealed that Reitan carries four lob wedges with him to every tournament. Set at 58°, he will have different grinds and bounces on each wedge to help determine his set-up for the week.

Putter

Arguably the most eye-catching club in Reitan's bag, the Ping Harwood is the flatstick of choice for the Norwegian, who has used it for a number of seasons on the HotelPlanner and DP World Tour.

An oversized, mallet-style head, the Harwood is constructed of an aluminum body and tungsten weighting, which increases the MOI (Moment of Inertia).

Reitan ranked 25th in putts per GIR and 29th in average putts per round during the 2025 DP World Tour season, signifying that the Harwood isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Golf Ball

Moving away from the golf clubs, Reitan is one of many players to have the Titleist Pro V1 in his set-up, with Neergaard-Petersen also using it for his win in Australia.

Ranked as one of the best golf balls on the market, it has a soft, responsive feel and provides excellent all-round performance. It has been in Reitan's set-up for a considerable amount of time.

Kristoffer Reitan WITB: Nedbank Golf Challenge Winning Clubs