Teenage Golfer Among Confirmed Dead After Crans-Montana Fire

Italian amateur golfer Emanuele Galeppini has been confirmed among the 40-plus people who died after a fire broke out during a New Year's celebration in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana.

According to investigators, the fire - which has taken the lives of at least 40 and injured over 115 others - is likely to have been caused by sparkler candles being carried too close to the ceiling.

Per Reuters, the teenager - who was widely reported as being 17 years old - had been in Crans-Montana with his family while Italian media said that Galeppini had gone to Le Constellation bar with two friends who managed to escape the blaze and were later taken to hospital.

His death was confirmed by the Italian Golf Federation on Friday. In a statement, it said: "The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values.

"In this time of great sorrow, our thoughts go out to his family and all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will forever remain in our hearts."

Galeppini was based in Dubai and was attached to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club while attending the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

On Instagram, Fleetwood wrote: "Our thoughts are with the Galeppini family and all the families affected by the Crans-Montana tragedy in Switzerland. Such a huge loss. Rest in peace, Emanuele.”

Galeppini was due to graduate in 2027 and harbored aspirations of playing college golf in the US, signing with Global Sports Management in July last year in a bid to make it happen.

Once as high as 2,440 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the Italian teenager won three events in 2025 - a U16 Faldo Junior Tour event, the Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open and JGE Junior Open.

Among his other career highlights included a runner-up finish at the Italian U14 National Championship and a third-place result at the Reid Trophy in England.