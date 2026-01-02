Rory McIlroy Casts Doubt Over LIV Golf's Long-Term Future

The Masters champion told the Stick to Football podcast he thinks LIV's backers may struggle to keep the league going unless they begin to see a return on investment

Rory McIlroy holding his puter and an inset of a LIV Golf tee marker logo
Rory McIlroy has raised doubts over LIV Golf's future if its Saudi PIF backers do not make a return on investment.

McIlroy was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, where he gave his general thoughts on LIV Golf today and why it doesn't resonate with him as well as the possibility of LIV stars returning to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka wearing a navy hoodie and white Nike cap

Brooks Koepka is the first Major champion to leave LIV Golf

McIlroy says he would have no issues with big names returning straight away but admits the decision would be the entire membership's to make.

"I think they've already paid their consequence," he said on LIV players returning to the tour.

"They've made the money but paid their consequence in terms of you talk about the reputation and some of the things they've lost by going over there.

"If it made the overall tour stronger to have Bryson DeChambeau back and whoever else, I would be okay with it. But again, it's not just me and I recognize that not everyone is in my position so it would be up to the collective group of PGA Tour members to make that decision."

In the 60+ minute episode, McIlroy also described the 2025 Ryder Cup crowd as "by far" the worst he has experienced in his career and went into detail on his Masters victory among other things. Watch the full episode below:

Rory McIlroy Returns: Gift To Roy Keane, Winning The Masters & Man Utd | Stick to Football EP 109 - YouTube Rory McIlroy Returns: Gift To Roy Keane, Winning The Masters & Man Utd | Stick to Football EP 109 - YouTube
Watch On
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

