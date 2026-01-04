'I'm Sure We'll Find A Way To Include Him' - Rory McIlroy Leaves Door Open For Brooks Koepka To Join TGL After LIV Golf Exit

TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy has said he would "love" Brooks Koepka to join the tech-infused competition now that the American is no longer associated with the LIV Golf League.

It was announced that Koepka had departed LIV late last month as the five-time Major winner wished to spend more time with his family, which is based in Jupiter, Florida.

With Koepka's future now up in the air, he could conceivably compete in TGL as it offers an extremely limited schedule and is based out of SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Not to mention, TGL is associated with the PGA Tour and - as a result - does not allow its rival's circuit's players to take part.

However, given that Koepka is now a free agent and could return to the PGA Tour in time, should he wish, McIlroy believes the prime-time league would clearly benefit from Koepka's attendance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after Boston Common's first TGL victory on Friday night - a 7-5 success over Los Angeles GC - McIlroy was asked whether he would be open to his long-time Major rival joining the event.

McIlroy said: "I would say that's up to people that are more powerful and more important than me. But I am one of the founders.

"I would love him to play. If there's space on a team for Brooks to come and play, it only makes what we're trying to do stronger.

"He's a five-time major champion. He's been one of the best players of our generation. If he decides it's something that he wants to do, I'm sure we'll find a way to include him."

McIlroy, who spoke at length about subjects such as LIV players returning to the PGA Tour and his Masters victory last April on The Overlap days earlier, was finally a part of a winning TGL team in Boston Common's first match of season two on Friday night.

Rory McIlroy Returns: Gift To Roy Keane, Winning The Masters & Man Utd | Stick to Football EP 109 - YouTube Watch On

Michael Thorbjornsen was a late replacement for Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, who could not attend "due to scheduling", and played a central part for the green team with Keegan Bradley and McIlroy happy to play supporting roles.

The 24-year-old stumbled out of the gate with a chunked bunker shot but recovered superbly with some monster drives and clutch putts.

After Bradley and McIlroy had won holes for Boston with mid-range putts, Thorbjornsen drained his golf ball from 17 feet at the 12th hole and almost 16 feet at the last to clinch a long-overdue victory.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

Reacting to the win afterwards, Thorbjornsen said: "I think this morning was my fourth time here, and I think every time that I've been here prior to, I've had a few hours of practice.

"Been in here with Keegan a few days prior to today, as well. I got a good amount of practice in, played the course plenty of times. Felt pretty comfortable out there.

"Definitely did not feel good after leaving it in the bunker. Bunker shots out here are really difficult. It wasn't a very hard shot, I just didn't quite execute.

"These guys are great. They're pumping me up. There's plenty more golf left to be played, so just do the best that I possibly can moving forward."