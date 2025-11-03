The Equipment Debrief: The Most Played Driver, Iron, Ball, Wedge And Putter On The 2025 PGA Tour

Golf equipment nuts like us love a 'What’s In The Bag' (also known as a WITB). What clubs does Rory McIlroy play? When he’s fit and healthy, what clubs is Tiger Woods currently playing?

We’ve spent a fair bit of time on the range this year, having a nose around as many tour bags as we can, and speaking to lots of the world’s best players about what clubs they play (we highly recommend giving Kick Point a listen).

Every Monday, we're also producing an equipment debrief, where we look at some of the gear stories from the previous week on tour.

So, without further ado, here are this year’s most played drivers, irons, wedges and putters on the PGA Tour.

DRIVER

JJ Spaun is one of many players to have a Titleist GT3 driver in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

In August, we checked which driver every player on the PGA Tour was using (actually, we managed to establish the exact model for 238 of the 239 players).

The Ping G440 LST was a very popular model (27), as was the Titleist GT2 driver (30); however, the most played driver on the PGA Tour in 2025 was the Titleist GT3 (34).

The Titleist GT3 is the most adjustable in the GT range, with a new weight track that sits much closer to the face than on its predecessor, the TSR3.

It sits in the middle of the range in terms of spin and forgiveness. Although the compact, pear-shaped profile might not suit the average club golfer, it’s clearly a shape that a lot of tour players lean towards.

IRON

Ludvig Aberg plays Titleist T100 irons (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you currently play with a set of Titleist T100 irons, you’re in good company - it’s the most played iron model on the PGA Tour, by some distance.

Our resident gear expert, Joe Ferguson, describes the T-Series franchise as "arguably one of the most successful of all time."

The T100 features a new, more aggressive groove in the shorter irons, which offers more spin and control when you need it.

Meanwhile, our man found the new muscle channel in the longer irons genuinely increased launch.

In summary, he says "the T100 are some of the classiest irons in the game right now and have already performed strongly on global professional tours."

Despite the glowing praise, our PGA professional currently plays with a set of TaylorMade P7CB irons, another quality set played on tour, as are the TaylorMade P7TW irons.

Challenging the Titleist T100 irons at the top of the table, although a fair way behind (no pun intended), we have the Titleist T200 irons, Callaway Apex TCB irons, and Titleist 620 MB irons.

When you do the math, Titleist is the most played iron brand on the PGA Tour, by quite some way, followed by Callaway, Srixon, Ping, TaylorMade and then Mizuno.

WEDGE

The Titleist Vokey SM10 is the most popular wedge on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Future)

The most played wedges on the PGA Tour are Vokey, specifically the latest model, which is the Vokey SM10.

Bob Vokey dominates the top of the wedges table, with the next most popular model the Vokey WedgeWorks, followed by the previous model, the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedge.

As with most clubs, tour players don’t simply change their line-up as soon as a new model arrives, for they get used to a certain feel, which explains why we see quite a lot of older wedges still being played; in fact, it’s not unusual to see a Titleist Vokey SM8 wedge or two still being used.

Other popular models, which you’ll find on our list of the best wedges on the market, include the Callaway Opus, Cleveland RTX Tour and Ping S159, as well as the TaylorMade MG4.

PUTTER

More players have been spotted using the L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max putter (Image credit: Future)

Odyssey is the leading putter brand on the PGA Tour, with approximately one third of PGA Tour players using one of its models.

However, with so many different types and lines being introduced - and with lots of players switching between tournaments - there is no clear leader in terms of a specific model.

You only have to look at our list of the best Odyssey putters 2025 to get an idea of just how many different types of models there are - and the same can be said of Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade and Ping (most brands, in fact).

One specific model that appears to be growing in popularity is the L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max, a putter that features Lie Angle Balanced (LAB) technology to help keep the putter square throughout the stroke for better consistency.

The brand is represented on tour by Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott amongst others, while Phil Mickelson has used the DF3, which is probably the most recognizable model in the range.

BALL

The Titleist 2025 Pro V1x golf ball (Image credit: Future)

It will probably come as no surprise to hear that the most played ball brand on the PGA Tour is Titleist.

However, do you know which model of Titleist is the most played?

We checked the numbers in July, at which point the Titleist Pro V1x (47) had a slight edge over the Titleist Pro V1 (45).

Both balls are amongst the best premium golf balls on the market, with the Pro V1x offering a slightly firmer feel compared to the Pro V1.