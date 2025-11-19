Bryan Bros What's In The Bag?

The world of YouTube Golf has grown exponentially over the past five years, and while there may be some new names on the scene now, the Bryan Bros have been an ever-constant in the internet golf space since 2014.

What started as just George and Wesley performing trick shots has developed into both brothers documenting their respective journeys in professional golf, travelling across the world, as well as creating content with other social media influencers and some of the biggest names in professional golf.

Here's a full breakdown of the equipment the Bryan Bros currently have in their bags.

Driver

Wesley Bryan's Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke TD Max (Left) and George Bryan's Titleist GT3 (Right) (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

It's only recently that George has moved away from his trusted Callaway Rogue ST driver that he had in the bag for around three years, and now opts for the Titleist GT3 Driver at a low 8° loft. He combines this with a heavy-duty Mitsubishi BB 63X shaft. This configuration is built for speed and stability, helping the long-hitting George maximise both his distance and control off the tee.

Wesley is the first to admit he had been battling some demons when on the tee box, and decided he was going to try something completely out of the blue when it comes to a driver setup. Instead of choosing a heavier shaft for more control, he has actually turned in the opposite direction.

Wesley now uses the Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond Max Driver at 9°, which is fitted with the extremely lightweight Diamana GT 50 TX shaft. Wesley made the switch to prioritise distance, looking to launch the ball as high as possible with as much speed as he can produce. Since moving into this driver, he claims to have picked up anywhere between 20 and 30 yards!

Fairway Wood

George Bryan uses a Callaway Paradym (Left) and Wesley Bryan uses a Callaway Elyte 3-wood (Right) (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

In the 3-wood spot, George carries the Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood. He has the 15° model but has it lofted down a touch to a more powerful 14°, paired with the ultra-stable and popular Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, designed for maximum ball speed and a lower flight.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wesley's 3-wood was, until the International Series in the Philippines, the Callaway Elyte at 15°, paired with a UST Mamiya LINQ M40X 7F5 shaft. After a few too many costly shots with this club on the course, he actually gifted it to a young spectator who couldn't believe his luck. We'll be sure to update this when we know what Wesley changes into!

Hybrid

Wesley Bryan uses a Titleist TSR3 hybrid (Left) and George Bryan uses a Cobra DS Adapt hybrid (Right) (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

While hybrids certainly feel as though they are becoming less popular in the bags of professional golfers, both of the Bryan Bros currently have one included in their setup. George had previously used a 2-iron but switched into the hybrid, looking for a little more consistency and forgiveness as he works up the bag.

George now uses the Cobra DS Adapt Hybrid set at 19°. This is paired with a UST Mamiya LINQ M40X shaft, offering a versatile option for long approaches and tricky lies.

In contrast to his brother, Wesley opts for the Titleist TSR3 Hybrid at 19°, a common choice for better players seeking a compact profile down behind the ball, with greater forgiveness than a driving iron. He has this hybrid powered by a Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 9X shaft, which offers a mid-launch, low-spin profile.

Irons

Both of the Bryan Bros use Takomo 301 CB irons with Wesley making a combo set alongside his Takomo 101U and Titleist T200 4-iron (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

The irons are where the Bryan Bros’ connection with the Finnish brand Takomo is most evident. Both George and Wesley are ambassadors for direct-to-consumer giants, and so it's unsurprising to see both of them using the brand's equipment in the area of the bag they are largely known for.

George plays the Takomo 301 CB (Cavity Back) Irons from the 4-iron through the pitching wedge. He pairs these compact muscle cavity irons with Nippon Modus 125 X shafts, a proven choice for high-speed players seeking tour-level control and feel.

Wesley's iron configuration is perhaps the most unique part of his bag, featuring a blended, multi-brand set. He plays the Takomo 310 CB from the 9-iron up to the 6-iron in a Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100. Then he has a Takomo 101U 4-iron bent to a 5-iron loft (26°) with a Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Mid shaft.

This is the club he feels comfortable knocking down despite the lower CG placement and the oversized utility-iron footprint. Wesley then reverts to a Titleist T200 4-iron, which launches at the window and travels the distance he is looking for with a 4-iron.

Wedges

Both of the Bryan Bros use the Takomo BB803 wedges that they helped design alongside the direct to consumer Finnish manufacturer (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

George uses the special edition Takomo BB803 Wedges, a model designed in collaboration with the Bryan Bros. The name stands for Bryan Bros, and the 803 area code is where they grew up in South Carolina. They had input on the shaping and grinds on the wedges. He carries lofts of 50°, 54°, and 58° with a little custom grinding done to suit his delivery through impact. George has stuck with Nippon Modus in his wedges, just one step softer in the 125 S.

Wesley is known for his incredible short-game creativity and ability with a wedge in his hands. He carries a Titleist Vokey SM10 46° instead of a set pitching wedge, and then he also games the Takomo BB803 Wedges (50°, 54°, 58°). His choice of shaft is the tour-favorite Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, known for its consistent flight, and also blends nicely with his Dynamic Gold X100 shafts in his irons.

Putter

Both of the Bryan Bros use the L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter just with slightly different alignment aids and T.P.T. Golf shafts (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

George has been regarded as a fairly consistent putter during his time on YouTube golf, but has recently decided to switch to the visually striking and performance-oriented L.A.B. Golf DF3 Putter.

L.A.B. Golf putters are famous for spearheading the zero-torque putter space thanks to their Lie Angle Balancing technology, which aims to keep the putter face square to the path throughout the stroke to ensure more consistent contact and results.

Like his brother, Wesley rounds out his bag with the same unconventional putter - the L.A.B. Golf DF3 Putter. For a long time, while playing golf on the PGA Tour, Wesley used an Odyssey #1 milled blade, so making the switch to the extremely large and soft feeling L.A.B. DF3 must have been a decision that took some adjusting to.

Golf Ball

Both the Bryan Bros have been using the Titleist Pro V1 over the past year (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Bryan Bros not under a golf ball contract, there is likely to be some volatility in this area of the bag, but George is currently using the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 - one of the most popular and best golf balls on the market.

Wesley has used both a Callaway Chrome Tour and Titleist Pro V1 over the past couple of years, although after filming recently with Jason Day, he has been experimenting with a Bridgestone Mindset golf ball. It's unclear whether this is the Tour BX golf ball that Day was previously using or the new Bridgestone Prototype ball that Day was using during the PGA Tour Playoffs.

Apparel

The Bryan Bros are apparel ambassadors for Rhoback (Image credit: Getty Images / Future / Bryan Bros)

The Bryan Bros currently have a partnership in place with American clothing company Rhoback. The Bros have created multiple pieces of Bryan Bros limited edition apparel in collaboration with Rhoback and can be seen wearing the brands clothing both on and off of the golf course.

Bryan Bros: Full Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally George Bryan Club Shaft Driver Titleist GT3 (8°) Mitsubishi Diamana BB 63 X 3-Wood Callaway Paradym (15° set at 14°) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Hybrid Cobra DS Adapt (19°) UST Mamiya LINQ M40X Irons Takomo 301 CB PW-4-iron Nippon Modus 125 X Wedge Takomo BB803 (50°, 54°, 58°) Nippon Modus 120 S Putter L.A.B. Golf DF3 T.P.T. Golf Golf Ball 2025 Titleist Pro V1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Apparel Rhoback Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2