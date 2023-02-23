LIV Gear Round Up - DeChambeau Spotted With New Irons, Shoes And Glove

As much as Jon Rahm has dominated headlines with his dominant displays on the PGA Tour over the last month, this week we divert some of our attention the return of the LIV Golf League at El Cameleon, Mayakoba, Mexico, where we get to see its impressive roster of players tee it up for the first time this year.

It seems like during the lengthy four month hiatus since the last LIV event, a few players have made some major equipment changes, here’s what we know so far…

Bryson DeChambeau

The captain of Crushers GC is never far from the headlines when it comes to equipment news and that continues to be the case this week, as he competes in his first start of the LIV Golf season. After a fairly public split with Cobra earlier this year, we saw the former US Open winner switch to the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago. It appears his deal with Puma is also over.

On the range earlier this week, DeChambeau looked to be wearing Cuater The Ringer shoes, using a Ping i230 iron and wearing a FootJoy glove. All three brands are ones we haven't seen DeChambeau use previously in his professional career. A swing video also confirmed that he is still gaming the Stealth 2 Plus driver.

Dustin Johnson

With the recent news that Dustin Johnson ended his partnership with Adidas, the two time Major champion will likely be wearing clothing representing the logo of the team he captains - the 4 Aces, for the 2023 LIV Golf season.

While no longer obliged to wear the Adidas shoe, it’s understood DJ will continue to wear the footwear out of choice. He continues to play TaylorMade clubs for the time being despite no longer being a ‘poster boy’ for one of the industry giants - he's still a TaylorMade staffer but is no longer in the main line-up image on the brand's website and was also not in the annual Christmas card/video.

Sergio Garcia

Since we saw the Spaniard bound up the fairway at the 1999 PGA Championship, Sergio Garcia has been synonymous with the Adidas brand. This week marks the end of the 24-year relationship between the two, and the Fireballs captain will now wear his team's uniform. Garcia also looks to be using a Ping G430 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Red TR shaft and a set of Ping Blueprint irons.

Mito Pereira

The team aspect of LIV Golf last year was something that was easy to forget about due to the fact players all had their own apparel contracts they had to abide by and therefore the players weren't in the same kit when playing.

Mito Pereira who has been wearing Under Armour on the PGA Tour over the past year is now wearing his Torque GC outfit, as seen pictured below with his team mates, although it appears team captain Joaquin Niemann is still under contract with Adidas, as is suggested by the three striped on his shirt instead.

Jason Kokrak

The 37 year old joined LIV under contract from PXG and used the equipment for the LIV golf season last year, although no longer appears on the PXG website as a tour staff player.

Kokrak was seen using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver at the Saudi Invitational, despite still rocking a PXG cap, so the jury is still out on the state of his contract. He also still has plenty of PXG gear in the bag after posting a video looking at his current equipment setup.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter begins the 2023 LIV Golf season with a Ping G430 driver in play after his Titleist contract ended last month. The Ryder Cup legend has been seen wearing his own IJP brand again recently, however he will be wearing a Majesticks GC outfit when walking the fairways this week in Mayakoba alongside teammates Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield and Lee Westwood.

Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace

The Stinger GC duo both look to be still under contract with Ping and Callaway respectively, as demonstrated by showcasing each brands' bag covers. They posed alongside teammates Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester for a team photo showing customized team bags, clothing and accessories.

The team bags from what we have seen so far on social media all seem to be Vessel Golf bags, although an official deal between the bag company and the league is yet to be confirmed.