Torque GC LIV Golf Team

Torque GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is currently the series' all-Japanese line-up.

The Torque GC team is captained by 16-time Japan Golf Tour winner and two-time Asian Tour winner Hideto Tanihara alongside three of his countrymen. Two-time Japan Golf Tour winner Ryosuke Kinoshita, four-time Japan Golf Tour winner Yuki Inamori and two-time Japan Golf Tour winner Jinichiro Kozuma complete the team.

There have been a number of media reports that Hideki Matsuyama might be on his way to LIV Golf, and if he did join then Torque GC might be a likely destination.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Torque wasn't originally an all-Japanese team, and in fact it started out with no Japanese players. Talor Gooch captained in the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club alongside Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui and Andy Ogletree.

LIV Golf pays out for the top-three finishing teams each event and sadly Torque just missed out on the money in both London and Portland where they twice ended fourth. They finished dead last in 12th at the third Invitational at Trump Bedminster.

Torque GC Players

Torque GC - Hideto Tanihara, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma and Ryosuke Kinoshita (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hideto Tanihara (captain)

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Yuki Inamori

Jinichiro Kozuma

Talor Gooch (previously)

Hudson Swafford (previously)

Adrian Otaegui (previously)

Andy Ogletree (previously)

Torque GC Results