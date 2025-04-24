Ping Joins Callaway As Second Manufacturer To Sponsor LIV Golf Team

Ping has signed a deal to sponsor Joaquin Niemann's LIV Golf team Torque GC just ahead of the event in Mexico

Ping has become the second major manufacturer to sign a deal with a LIV Golf team after announcing a sponsorship agreement with Torque GC.

Following on from Callaway's link-up with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, Ping has signed up to sponsor Joaquin Niemann's Latin American outfit Torque.

Captain Niemann is joined by fellow Chilean Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico in his Torque team - which has won four team events in LIV Golf.

And ahead of what is a home LIV Golf event in Mexico, Ping has announced a sponsorship deal with Torque, all four of whom were already playing with Ping equipment.

“We’ve had strong relationships with each of them throughout their careers," said Ping CEO & President John Solheim. "They are great friends and tremendous competitors.

"We look forward to following their successes both as a team and individuals as they help increase Ping’s awareness to golfers around the world.”

Niemann is currently top of the LIV Golf individual standings after winning two events already in 2025, making it four total victories since joining the Saudi-backed tour.

“My first set of Ping clubs was one of their junior sets and I’ve had Ping clubs in my bag ever since,” said Niemann. "Mito, Carlos, Sebastian and I are honored, and grateful Ping has chosen to support Torque GC in such a meaningful way.”

The four Torque players will continue playing with Ping clubs and will also wear branded headwear and use Ping staff bags starting in Mexico.

