Ping Joins Callaway As Second Manufacturer To Sponsor LIV Golf Team
Ping has signed a deal to sponsor Joaquin Niemann's LIV Golf team Torque GC just ahead of the event in Mexico
Ping has become the second major manufacturer to sign a deal with a LIV Golf team after announcing a sponsorship agreement with Torque GC.
Following on from Callaway's link-up with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, Ping has signed up to sponsor Joaquin Niemann's Latin American outfit Torque.
Captain Niemann is joined by fellow Chilean Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico in his Torque team - which has won four team events in LIV Golf.
And ahead of what is a home LIV Golf event in Mexico, Ping has announced a sponsorship deal with Torque, all four of whom were already playing with Ping equipment.
“We’ve had strong relationships with each of them throughout their careers," said Ping CEO & President John Solheim. "They are great friends and tremendous competitors.
"We look forward to following their successes both as a team and individuals as they help increase Ping’s awareness to golfers around the world.”
Niemann is currently top of the LIV Golf individual standings after winning two events already in 2025, making it four total victories since joining the Saudi-backed tour.
“My first set of Ping clubs was one of their junior sets and I’ve had Ping clubs in my bag ever since,” said Niemann. "Mito, Carlos, Sebastian and I are honored, and grateful Ping has chosen to support Torque GC in such a meaningful way.”
The four Torque players will continue playing with Ping clubs and will also wear branded headwear and use Ping staff bags starting in Mexico.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
