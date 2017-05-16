Sergio Garcia
Latest
-
Sergio Garcia defends AT&T Byron Nelson
A strong field has assembled at the TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
WATCH: Sergio Garcia takes his Green Jacket to the Empire State Building
By Neil Tappin •
-
Garcia back to winning ways at Byron Nelson
The Spaniard beat Brooks Koepka on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Scott holds off Garcia for Classic win
The Australian won the Honda Classic at PGA National by a single shot
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Donaldson ends year with Thailand triumph
Jamie Donaldson finished his year perfectly with a victory in Thailand
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Danny Willett wins Omega European Masters
Danny Willett won the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Omega European Masters preview
David Lipsky defends the title at Crans-sur-Sierre in the Swiss Alps
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Defenceless Old Lady on Open Sunday
There's been a day of exceptional scoring in The Open at St Andrews
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia: His time to shine?
An exclusive pre-Open video interview with Spain's Sergio Garcia
By Fergus Bisset •
-
South Africans aim to press on at Travelers
Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace are in the field at TPC River Highlands
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia Swing Sequence
By Mike Smith •
-
Rory and Rickie headline at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler will be star attractions at Royal County Down
By Fergus Bisset •
-
BMW PGA Championship preview
European Tour’s flagship event has attracted huge interest and a top-class field
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Open de España: Jimenez and Garcia come home
Miguel Angel Jimenez defends the Open de España at Real Club de Golf El Prat
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Fowler wins Players with record finish
Rickie Fowler played his last 10 holes at Sawgrass in eight-under to win The Players
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters preview
Can Garcia become the first to retain the Mother of Pearl Trophy ?
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Sergio Garcia's 1999 Breakthrough Year
Alex Narey documents the early rise of Sergio Garcia after the Spanish teenager took the golfing world by storm in 1999
By Alex Narey •
-
Sergio Garcia wins Qatar Masters
Spain's Sergio Garcia defeated Mikko Ilonen of Finland at the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia wins Thailand Golf Championship
Spain's Sergio Garcia claimed his first title of 2013 with a four-shot victory over Henrik Stenson of Sweden in the Thailand Golf Championship at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Open Championship 2013 blog: Sergio Garcia still in it
Golf Monthly Staff Writer Nick Bonfield gives his latest Open Championship blog installment from Muirfield
By Nick Bonfield •
-
The Curious case of Sergio Garcia
My take on the Spanish enigma, Sergio Garcia.
By Lewis Pacelli •
-
Sergio Garcia bullish ahead of BMW PGA
Sergio Garcia is in confident mood ahead of the start of the 2013 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Tiger Woods vs Sergio Garcia: golf blog
Nicholas Gamble talks in this golf blog about the supposed rivalry between Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia
By Nicholas Gamble •
-
Sergio Garcia wins Wyndham Championship
Sergio Garcia claimed a two-stroke victory in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. It was the Spaniard's first PGA Tour win for four years.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia wins Andalucía Masters
Sergio Garcia made it two European Tour victories in as many weeks with a superb one stroke win over fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia wins Castelló Masters
Sergio Garcia put on an imperious display to win the Castelló Masters over the Club de Campo del Mediterraneo near Valencia by 11 shots from his countryman Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sergio Garcia hits 675-yard drive in Abu Dhabi
Sergio Garcia has hit a 675-yard drive in the inaugural 'Whack from the Track' golf challenge in Abu Dhabi, hosted by Etihad Airways at the Yas Marina Formula 1 Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
By Golf Monthly •
-
Bill Elliott's Open Championship preview: Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia
Tiger Woods will be hoping to return to form after the US Open golf championship and take the Claret Jug off defending Open golf champion Padraig Harrington. Golf Monthly's Bill Elliott previews the American's chances
By Bill Elliott •
-
The Players Championship golf betting tips: Sergio Garcia
Golf betting tips for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Regarded as the fifth Major, The Players Championship features an elite field. Tiger Woods will start as favourite but take a look at our betting guide to help you in your quest to beat the bookies.
By Golf Monthly •