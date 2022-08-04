Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

4 Aces GC LIV Golf Team

The launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series came with 48 players and a total of 12 teams, with each team having a specific name, a captain and branding.

One of those teams is 4 Aces GC, which has been the most successful of the LIV Golf teams in the early stages of the series.

4 Aces GC is captained by Dustin Johnson, who is arguably the best player to have joined LIV with two Majors under his belt, 24 PGA Tour victories and a total of 135 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking. It came as a huge surprised when Johnson was announced as a LIV player, with the American reportedly offered $125m to join the series.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

His 4 Aces GC team is currently an all-American quartet, with Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez making up the side. Gooch, Reed and Perez joined the team at the second event in Portland and they went on to win there as well as in Bedminster at the third event. Any fees for Reed and Gooch were not reported, but Pat Perez was said to have received $10m. He described joining LIV as like "winning the lottery."

The team was originally made up of Johnson, Oliver Bekker, Shaun Norris and Kevin Yuan at the LIV opener in London but it was all changed up for round two in Portland.

4 ACES GC PLAYERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Taylor Gooch

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Oliver Bekker (Previously)

Shaun Norris (Previously)

Kevin Yuan (Previously)

4 ACES GC RESULTS

Centurion Club, London: 5th (-2)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 1st (-23)

Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 1st (-25)

4 ACES GC EARNINGS

4 Aces GC has earned $6m in team winnings so far in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The team won the $3m first prize at both the Portland and Bedminster events. The four players share the prize money, taking home $750,000 each for victory and a $1.5m total after Portland and Bedminster.