Somi Lee Remains In Amundi Evian Championship Contention Following Lucky Rules Break

The Rules of Golf can be used in various ways and, at The Amundi Evian Championship, the leader at the time used it perfectly to her advantage.

Somi Lee, who held the 36-hole lead at Evian Resort Golf Club, managed to keep her slim advantage intact on Saturday, until Cara Gainer and Grace Kim joined her at the top of the leaderboard.

Plenty of golf is left to be played in France and, with a tight finish possibly instore, it was a moment from Lee at the par 4 12th that could play a pivotal part in the outcome of the fourth women's Major of the season.

Might be the most baffling ruling ever. Somi Lee up against the fence gets full relief because...get this...the strip of grass between the cart path and fence is considered part of the cart path. Unreal. Turns at least a bogey into a tap in par.

Pulling her tee shot left, it seemed that the 26-year-old was on for a bogey, at best, until Lee was granted a huge slice of luck.

Coming to rest up against a metal fence that was positioned next to the cart path, the South Korean was informed by a rules official that she was entitled to free relief, due to the fact that the grass between the cart path and the boundary fence was an extension of the cart path.

Because of this bizarre rules incident, Lee was able to take a free drop and, after a bogey seemed on the cards, the LPGA Tour winner was able to play up to the green and, eventually, make a par.

Lee during her third round at The Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, an extension of the cart path will consist of materials like rocks or stones, with the reason for it being there to help prevent damage from golf carts.

In this instance, a local rule was in place that meant the thin strip of grass was an extension of the cart path and, consequently, Lee was able to take relief as a result.

The drop works by finding the nearest point of complete relief where the cart path no longer interferes with your stance, swing, or the area directly behind the ball. From there, the player must drop the ball within one club-length of that point, no closer to the hole.