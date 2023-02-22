LIV Golf Mayakoba Purse, Prize Money And Field
The 2023 LIV Golf League begins with six new signings appearing alongside plenty of returning players to compete for a $25m purse
Almost four months after the curtain came down on the inaugural LIV Golf season with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral, it returns with an expanded 14-tournament League, beginning this week in Mexico at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club.
As anticipated, there have been a clutch of new signings during the off-season, and they all participate this week as part of the now-familiar 48-man field.
The team aspect of each tournament is likely to gain further traction this year considering the franchise model being introduced. That means, more than ever, how each player performs within the context of their team will be vital. Last year, 4 Aces GC, led by Dustin Johnson, dominated proceedings through the season and predictably won the Team Championship. However, there is a new look to his team to begin this season, with Talor Gooch making way for Peter Uihlein to join the retained Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.
Of course, as well as the other established players, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia, much of the attention will be on the performances of the six new signings.
Mito Pereira enjoyed a successful rookie year on the PGA Tour last year, which included a tie for third in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. While that could have been so much better before he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole, it still served notice that the Chilean is a significant talent. Pereira joins Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC along with another new signing, Sebastian Munoz. The Colombian makes his LIV Golf debut having won once on the PGA Tour, the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Dean Burmester joins the all-South African Stinger GC only months after earning his PGA Tour card. Before that, the World No.63, had largely played on the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour.
Two more new faces, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee, also compete, with Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC and Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC, respectively. Lee almost won on this course in 2018 in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic. However, he came up short by one shot to winner Matt Kuchar.
The final new signing is arguably the highest profile of the six – World No.35 Thomas Pieters, who has six DP World Tour wins and two top 10 finishes in Majors, and he will be confident of becoming an important player on Bubba Watson’s Range Goats GC.
Like Lee, several other players in this week’s field have had degrees of success on the course, including Fireballs GC player Carlos Ortiz, who finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in the PGA Tour event two years ago. This week’s field also boasts two former winners of the tournament – Cleeks GC’s Graeme McDowell, who won in 2015, and Pat Perez, who won the year after.
Other familiar faces returning to action this week include Majesticks GC co-captains Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, and Stinger GC’s Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Brandon Grace. Schwartzel won the individual event in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in London last year, and will be hopeful of getting his season off to a similarly successful start.
Two players who won't be in the field to begin the season are Hudson Swafford, who is out for six months as he requires hip surgery, and Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer, who is also out injured and has been replaced by one of the seven players originally dropped from the season 2 line-up, Laurie Canter.
Like last year, each of the regular tournaments will feature a purse of $25m, with $4m going to the winner of the individual event and $3m shared among members of the winning team.
Below is the full breakdown of the field and prize money for the 2023 LIV Golf Mexico event.
LIV Golf Mayakoba Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Kason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Jevin Na
- Joaquin Neimann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money - Individual
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money - Teams
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
