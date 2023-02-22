LIV Golf Mayakoba Purse, Prize Money And Field

Almost four months after the curtain came down on the inaugural LIV Golf season with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral, it returns with an expanded 14-tournament League, beginning this week in Mexico at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club.

As anticipated, there have been a clutch of new signings during the off-season, and they all participate this week as part of the now-familiar 48-man field.

The team aspect of each tournament is likely to gain further traction this year considering the franchise model being introduced. That means, more than ever, how each player performs within the context of their team will be vital. Last year, 4 Aces GC, led by Dustin Johnson, dominated proceedings through the season and predictably won the Team Championship. However, there is a new look to his team to begin this season, with Talor Gooch making way for Peter Uihlein to join the retained Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.

Of course, as well as the other established players, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia, much of the attention will be on the performances of the six new signings.

Mito Pereira enjoyed a successful rookie year on the PGA Tour last year, which included a tie for third in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. While that could have been so much better before he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole, it still served notice that the Chilean is a significant talent. Pereira joins Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC along with another new signing, Sebastian Munoz. The Colombian makes his LIV Golf debut having won once on the PGA Tour, the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Dean Burmester joins the all-South African Stinger GC only months after earning his PGA Tour card. Before that, the World No.63, had largely played on the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

Two more new faces, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee, also compete, with Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC and Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC, respectively. Lee almost won on this course in 2018 in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic. However, he came up short by one shot to winner Matt Kuchar.

The final new signing is arguably the highest profile of the six – World No.35 Thomas Pieters, who has six DP World Tour wins and two top 10 finishes in Majors, and he will be confident of becoming an important player on Bubba Watson’s Range Goats GC.

Like Lee, several other players in this week’s field have had degrees of success on the course, including Fireballs GC player Carlos Ortiz, who finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in the PGA Tour event two years ago. This week’s field also boasts two former winners of the tournament – Cleeks GC’s Graeme McDowell, who won in 2015, and Pat Perez, who won the year after.

Other familiar faces returning to action this week include Majesticks GC co-captains Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, and Stinger GC’s Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Brandon Grace. Schwartzel won the individual event in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in London last year, and will be hopeful of getting his season off to a similarly successful start.

Two players who won't be in the field to begin the season are Hudson Swafford, who is out for six months as he requires hip surgery, and Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer, who is also out injured and has been replaced by one of the seven players originally dropped from the season 2 line-up, Laurie Canter.

Like last year, each of the regular tournaments will feature a purse of $25m, with $4m going to the winner of the individual event and $3m shared among members of the winning team.

Below is the full breakdown of the field and prize money for the 2023 LIV Golf Mexico event.

LIV Golf Mayakoba Field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Kason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Jevin Na

Joaquin Neimann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money - Individual

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money - Teams