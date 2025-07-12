Who Is Harry Hall's Caddie?
Harry Hall has enjoyed a very successful 2025, with one of those reasons down to his new caddie Henry Diana. Here's what you need to know about him
After gaining his PGA Tour card in 2023, Harry Hall has enjoyed multiple successes since, with the stand-out moment coming at the ISCO Championship in 2024.
Midway through 2025, Hall switched caddies, calling on experienced practitioner Henry Diana. In the first four events the pair worked together they finished no worse than T24, showcasing Diana's immediate impact.
His form is trending in exactly the right direction and, with the caddie switch seemingly a good one, Hall could just throw his name in the hat for a surprise selection at the Ryder Cup in September.
From Warren, Ohio, the caddie previously worked with Stephen Jaeger, where he helped the German to a maiden PGA Tour win. That came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
Currently based in St Simons Island, Georgia, Diana first started caddying back in 2002 and has enjoyed a long career.
As well as his previous gig with Jaeger, the American has carried the bag for other PGA Tour professionals such as Tom Hoge, Bill Haas, Colt Knost, Ben Crane, Cameron Beckman and Charles Howell III. It appears his longest partnership was with Howell III.
Although a caddie, Diana seems to have been quite the player before making the career change. He previously played for several years on the Nike Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He competed from 1993-1996, and then played in some events in 1998 and 2002, which is when he stopped playing. His best event when competing was T66 and his best finish was 53rd.
Before competing on the Nike Tour, the American attended the University of Alabama, where he played collegiate golf. It is an institution with a long and storied history when it comes to sports, producing the likes of Major winner Justin Thomas and former amateur PGA Tour victor, Nick Dunlap.
In a brief interview with The Caddie Network, Diana said the best thing about doing his job is "watching the best players in the world on a daily basis."
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.