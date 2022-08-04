Fireballs GC - LIV Golf Team
Sergio Garcia captains Fireballs GC, LIV Golf's all-Spanish-speaking team
Fireballs GC LIV Golf Team
Fireballs GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and has a full Spanish-speaking line-up with 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia as captain.
The Spaniard has been skipper since the start of LIV Golf and the Fireballs franchise, although his team members have changed up a bit. In the opening event, the Fireballs team was made up of Garcia, James Piot, Spanish amateur David Puig and Australia's Jediah Morgan.
The line-up changed in Portland for round two and it has remained the same since, with Garcia captaining Mexicans Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz as well as Spain's former World No.2 amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
It remains to be seen what the future of Fireballs GC looks like, after Garcia revealed that he plans to re-brand the team with a new name and logo. "Exciting news, my team is set and we'll soon be changing the logo and the name of the team so very excited to have all these things going on," Garcia said ahead of the second event in Portland.
His side got off to a bad start in London, finishing 11th out of the 12 teams, but the additions of Ancer, Ortiz and Chacarra have helped them finish in third-place in the second and third LIV Golf events.
Fireballs GC Players
- Sergio Garcia (captain)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- David Puig (previously)
- James Piot (previously)
- Jediah Morgan (previously)
Fireballs GC Results
- Centurion Club, London: 11th (+13)
- Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 3rd (-12)
- Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 3rd (-12)
Fireballs GC Earnings
After a poor start, the Fireballs have been in the money in event two and three to earn $500,000 for each of their third-place finishes. That means the quarter of Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz and Chacarra have shared a total of $1m in team earnings.
