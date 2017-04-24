Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open and earns Masters start
Poulter beat Beau Hossler at the first hole of a sudden-death playoff
Ian Poulter Loses PGA Tour Card
English golfer, Ian Poulter, loses PGA Tour card for the first time since turning pro after missing the cut at the Texas Open last week.
By Golf Monthly •
PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Preview
Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter are on the start list in Puerto Rico
By Fergus Bisset •
Top 12 Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Facial Expressions
Ian Poulter gets pretty pumped during the Ryder Cup. Here's some evidence.
By Tom Clarke •
Talking points from the Valspar Championship
Schwartzel wins, an amateur features and Poulter could miss the Match Play
By Fergus Bisset •
Europe’s best aim to master Woburn
Ian Poulter hosts the re-established British Masters at Woburn
By Fergus Bisset •
Ian Poulter What's In The Bag? Part 2
By Neil Tappin •
Ian Poulter: What's In The Bag?
By Neil Tappin •
Exclusive: Ian Poulter on Chambers Bay
The Englishman gives his thoughts on the US Open course
By Will Medlock •
Preview AT&T Byron Nelson
Brendon Todd defends the AT&T Byron Nelson
By Fergus Bisset •
Chris Kirk champion at Colonial
Chris Kirk won the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial
By Fergus Bisset •
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial preview
Can Jordan Spieth win a tournament in his home state?
By Roderick Easdale •
BMW PGA Championship preview
European Tour’s flagship event has attracted huge interest and a top-class field
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Honda Classic in Florida
Water featured prominently in the event, one way and another
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: AT&T Pebble Beach National pro am
Daly dazzles, sea sparkles, Furyk fails finish, and stars strike it
By Roderick Easdale •
Poulter: Being Ryder Cup favourites is “irrelevant”
Ian Poulter believes a difficult week lies in store for the European Team in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles
By Nick Bonfield •
Ian Poulter and Justin Rose’s sporting moments painted
National charity Willow, who work with seriously ill young adults, have commissioned canvases of Britain’s top sporting heroes to be sold at auction in September.
By Nick Bonfield •
Ian Poulter CS2 Putting Aid now available in the UK
Ian Poulter's CS2 Putting Aid is now available for purchase in the UK having been making waves on the PGA Tour since August 2013.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
Golf Blog: Ian Poulter's Open Charge
Nicholas Gamble takes a look at the closing of the Open in this golf blog, with a highlight on Ian Poulter's performance
By Nicholas Gamble •
100 IJP Design shirts signed by Ian Poulter
British label, IJP Design is launching an exclusive product signed by Ian Poulter
By Golf Monthly •
Ian Poulter signs with Nikon
Nikon has announced Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter as a Global Ambassador for its Coolshot and Coolshot AS laser rangefinders
By Nick Bonfield •
Ian Poulter wins WGC-HSBC Champions
England's Ian Poulter fired a closing round of 65 to finish on a four-round total of 21-under-par and win the WGC-HSBC Champions at Mission Hills Golf Club in China by two shots.
By Fergus Bisset •
Peacock Poulter's self-belief
Sky Sports News presenter Tony Wrighton's fifth column on the 39th Ryder Cup
By Golf Monthly •
Poulter raises Ryder Cup tension
Ian Poulter has added more intrigue to the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club by declaring he wants to 'kill the Americans in the Ryder Cup'
By Robin Barwick •
Olazábal picks Poulter and Colsaerts
José María Olazábal has named Ian Poulter and Nicolas Colsaerts as his wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup matches against the USA at Medinah this September.
By Fergus Bisset •
Poulter has own Masters plan
Ian Poulter will rely on his own judgement to tackle Augusta National this week and not seek advice from former Masters champions
By Golf Monthly •
Cobra Puma Poulter signing
Cobra Puma Golf has signed Ian Poulter to wear brand new styles of footwear and belts
By Golf Monthly •
Ian Poulter wins JBWere Australian Masters
England’s Ian Poulter fired an excellent final round of 67 to reel in home favourite Geoff Ogilvy and win the JBWere Australian Masters at Victoria Golf Course in Melbourne.
By Fergus Bisset •
Poulter leading after day 2 of China Challenge
England's Ian Poulter heads the field after four holes of the Shui On Land China Challenge having completed two legs of the seven-city journey
By Golf Monthly •
Ian Poulter twitter interview
Ian Poulter tells us about his relationship with Twitter. The flamboyant Englishman was an early adopter and now has over a million followers. Here he explains the role it plays in his life
By Golf Monthly •