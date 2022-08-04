Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stinger GC LIV Golf Team

The all-South African Stinger GC is the only one of the 12 LIV Golf teams to have remain unchanged in opening three events of the series.

The team was ready made prior to the opening tournament, with captain Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie Du Plessis making up the quartet.

The team dominated the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club to win by 14 strokes with a score of 20-under-par and then finished second in Portland in round two. It also produced individual winners in the opening two events with Charles Schwartzel winning at the Centurion Club and Branden Grace emerging victorious in Portland.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

LIV Golf describes Stinger GC's name as: "It’s the scorpion’s natural weapon. It’s also a big weapon in golf -- for those skilled enough to pull it off. A control shot, with less spin and low trajectory. It requires practice. And confidence. And attitude. Done right, it can get you to the winner’s circle."

Stinger GC Players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stinger GC Results

Centurion Club, London: 1st (-20)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 2nd (-16)

Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 5th (-8)

Stinger GC Earnings

Stinger GC has won a total of $4.5m in team earnings with its first and second place finishes in the opening two LIV Golf events. The money is shared evenly between the players, meaning each team member has won $1.125m each. Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also picked up $4m winner's checks for their individual victories.