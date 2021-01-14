We take a look at the gear used by American Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does he put into the bag each week? Let’s take a look.

DJ has been a TaylorMade staffer for his entire career as a professional and extended his deal with the company to begin 2021 after a sensational 2020 where he won The Masters and the FedEx Cup.

For 2021, Dustin Johnson has added in the new SIM2 driver as well as a SIM2 3HL 3 wood.

He has had both the SIM2 and SIM2 Max in his bag so far this year but looks to have settled on the SIM2.

The two-time Major winner likes a weaker 3 wood due to the immense distances that he hits the ball.

He also has a Sim Max 21 degree 7 wood, adding in a nice gap between his 3 wood and 3 iron.

Moving to the irons DJ has recently been spotted using the SIM DHY utility iron but clearly this comes in and out of the setup.

The rest of his irons, from 3-iron to pitching wedge, are P730 DJ Proto irons.

These are fitted with True Temper X100 shafts – a shaft he has used in his irons ever since his junior days.

He then has two Milled Grind wedges with 52 and 60 degrees of loft.

He also occasionally carries a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge with 64 degrees of loft but this comes in and out of his setup.

A difficult club for DJ in recent times has been his putter – he has been using a different model seemingly at every event!

However, he does seem to have stuck to his trusty Spider IB Tour Limited Black putter in recent months, the flat stick he won The Masters with.

His ball is a TaylorMade TP5x and he wears head-to-toe adidas apparel.

*The seven-wood, hybrids and utility come in and out of the bag regularly.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 10.5° with Fujikura Speeder Evo 2.0 prototype shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 3HL, 16.5°, Fujikura Ventus Black 105 proto shaft

7 wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 21°, Project X HZRDUS Black 95 grams 6.5-flex

*Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19°, 22°

*Utility: TaylorMade SIM DHY

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P730 DJ Protos with True Temper Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 60°) All have KBS Tour 120S shafts.

Putter: TaylorMade Spider IB Tour Limited Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Glove: TaylorMade Tour Preferred

Apparel and shoes: adidas