Tour Pro Misses Major Cut After Two Shot Slow Play Penalty At The Amundi Evian Championship

Slow play always causes a big talking point in golf and, as of late, the professional circuits are starting to implement measures to combat it.

The PGA Tour is one of the Tours to implement measures but, before the men's circuit, the LPGA Tour announced a new Pace of Play policy that, at The Amundi Evian Championship, was enforced during the second round.

Yan Liu was assessed a two-stroke slow play penalty on No. 7 during the second round of The Amundi Evian Championship.July 11, 2025

On Friday at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Yan Liu was assessed a two-stroke slow play penalty on the seventh hole, her 16th of the day, at the fourth women's Major of 2025.

Although unclear as to why the penalty was given to the Epson Tour winner, who claimed her best ever Major finish of T9th at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, the LPGA Tour's Pace of Play policy states:

"+1-5 seconds over time: Fine, +6-15 second: One-stroke penalty, +16 seconds or more: Two-stroke penalty

"The updated policy continues to enforce the Warning System: A group that is out of position, in the case of the lead group over its time par, will be issued one warning per round by a Rules Official unless an Official deems the group to be so far out of position that a warning is not appropriate.

"Groups may be timed without receiving their warning if they are on the last three holes of their round. Once warned, the group will be given the opportunity on the following hole to improve its position in relation to the preceding group, or in the case of the lead group, in relation to time par.

"If sufficient improvement is not made, the group may then be timed."

Liu during her second round of The Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carding a one-over-par first round of 72, Liu opened her second round with four bogeys in her first 10 holes, but back-to-back birdies put the 28-year-old back inside the cutline.

However, a double bogey-bogey run at the seventh and eighth, her 16th and 17th holes of the day, meant the Chinese star sat six-over-par for the championship and, even with a closing birdie, Liu finished one shot back of the cutline.

It's not the first time a slow play penalty has been enforced in 2025. At the Black Desert Championship, Chisato Iwai was assessed a two-shot penalty for slow play during her second round.

One month later, Ladies European Tour winner, Aline Krauter, was among nine players to be struck with a one-stroke penalty for slow play during a US Women's Open qualifier.