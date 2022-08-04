Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Crushers GC LIV Golf Team

Crushers GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is aptly captained by golf's longest hitter Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2020 US Open champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner joined the team ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Portland after his signing was announced by LIV in June. DeChambeau had been long lined with LIV but was a surprise addition after pledging his future to the PGA Tour.

Bryson reportedly received somewhere between $100m-$125m to join LIV, a decision that he called a no brainer.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Crushers GC currently features DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Shaun Norris, and it's changed quite a bit since the opening tournament. Originally, the team was captained by Peter Uihlein and featured Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai but it was only Uihlein who remained on the team for event two.

Uihlein was demoted from the captaincy to make way for Bryson DeChambeau, with Shaun Norris and Justin Harding making up the other two spots. Harding moved on to join Hy Flyers GC in event three, with Uihlein leaving the team he once captained to join Niblicks GC.

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III came in for event three at Trump Bedminster to join Norris and captain Bryson DeChambeau.

Crushers GC Players

Crushers GC Results

Centurion Club, London: 2nd (-6)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 9th (+1)

Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 6th (-4)

Crushers GC Earnings

Crushers GC finished second at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, winning a total of $1.5m in prize money. The money was split four ways between Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai, who all took home $375,000.