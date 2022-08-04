Crushers GC - LIV Golf Team

The Crushers GC LIV Golf team is captained by 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau

Crushers GC pictured with Greg Norman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
Crushers GC LIV Golf Team

Crushers GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is aptly captained by golf's longest hitter Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2020 US Open champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner joined the team ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Portland after his signing was announced by LIV in June. DeChambeau had been long lined with LIV but was a surprise addition after pledging his future to the PGA Tour.

Bryson reportedly received somewhere between $100m-$125m to join LIV, a decision that he called a no brainer.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Crushers GC currently features DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Shaun Norris, and it's changed quite a bit since the opening tournament. Originally, the team was captained by Peter Uihlein and featured Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai but it was only Uihlein who remained on the team for event two.

Uihlein was demoted from the captaincy to make way for Bryson DeChambeau, with Shaun Norris and Justin Harding making up the other two spots. Harding moved on to join Hy Flyers GC in event three, with Uihlein leaving the team he once captained to join Niblicks GC.

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III came in for event three at Trump Bedminster to join Norris and captain Bryson DeChambeau.

Crushers GC Players

Crushers GC Results

  • Centurion Club, London: 2nd (-6)
  • Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 9th (+1)
  • Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 6th (-4)

Crushers GC Earnings

Crushers GC finished second at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, winning a total of $1.5m in prize money. The money was split four ways between Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai, who all took home $375,000.

Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.


