Get to know the American professional golfer Jason Kokrak a little better here.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Kokrak

How well do you know the six-foot-four big hitting American? Here are 12 facts on him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Kokrak

1. Kokrak was born in North Bay, Ontario, Canada on May 22nd, 1985. He moved to the United States a couple of weeks after being born.

2. He played high school golf at JFK High School in Warren, Ohio, where he twice led the Eagles to the Ohio state championship.

3. He went on to play college golf at Xavier University in Cincinnati and graduated in 2007. Kokrak turned professional after graduation and was inducted into the Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame in December 2015.

4. Kokrak won twice in 2011 on the Nationwide Tour which assured him of a 2012 PGA Tour card. It would take him until October 2020 to win his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. It was his 233rd start on the PGA Tour.

5. Despite his lack of wins, Kokrak has been incredibly consistent in his PGA Tour career so far, making it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs every year from 2013 onwards.

6. He appears to have an equipment contract with PXG but we believe it is just to play irons from the brand. The rest of his bag is a mix-and-match collection of brands.

Related: Jason Kokrak What’s In The Bag?

7. Kokrak’s wife is called Stephanie Mrofchak and they have two children together called Declan and Landon John.

8. His lowest round on the PGA Tour is a 62. He has actually shot this twice, at the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, and 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii.

9. His favourite golf course is Oakmont.

10. He has earned over $15 million in his career so far.

11. We believe he is a partner with Eagle Rare Life, a company based in Kentucky that makes varieties of award-winning bourbon whiskey.

12. His favorite teams are the Ohio State Buckeyes and the professional sports teams in Cleveland. He also currently lives in Cleveland according to PGA Tour.com.