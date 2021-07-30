Learn more about Chilean golfer Mito Pereira with these facts

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira is a golfer that has only recently earned his PGA Tour card, after achieving three Korn Ferry Tour victories.

But what else do you need to know about the Chilean who has played in the Olympics? We take a look below.

1. Mito is actually Pereira’s nickname – his full name is Guillermo Pereira Hinke.

2. He was born 31 March 1995, in Santiago, Chile, where he still lives now.

3. Pereira started playing golf at an early age, with his earliest memory hitting balls with a plastic golf club.

He is also a keen fisher and motocross enthusiast, with Bubba Stewart, a professional motocross racer, his favourite athlete outside of golf.

4. Mito had a promising junior career, where he finished second at the 2006 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship (boys 10-11 division), before winning the same competition in the boys 12-13 division.

The Chilean also finished runner-up at the 2010 Junior Open Championship in Scotland.

5. Pereira’s first win on a professional circuit, though he was still only an amateur, came on the Chilean Professional Tour’s Abierto Internacional de Las Brisas de Chicureo in 2013, when he was just 17-years-old.

He has three other professional wins in Chile, with two coming in 2015 and one in 2016.

6. Pereira attended Texas Tech University for one year in 2014-15, playing college golf before deciding to turn professional in late 2015.

7. He reached fifth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking prior to turning pro.

8. Mito joined the 2016 PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he won the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC, while two runner-up finishes and four further top-ten finishes helped him finish the season ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit.

His performances helped earn a promotion to the 2017 Web.com Tour – now the Korn Ferry Tour.

9. Pereira’s first win on the Korn Ferry Tour came in February 2020 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

He then managed back-to-back victories in June 2021 at the Rex Hospital Open and BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Tour.

10. The Chilean’s three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour meant he earned an instant promotion to the PGA Tour, becoming just the twelfth player in 32 years to earn the automatic three-win promotion, and the first since 2016.

His best finish so far on the PGA Tour came at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished T5 in his sixth career start.

11. Pereira’s only Major appearance came at the US Open in 2019, where he was cut.

Now he’s earned his PGA Tour card though, expect him to compete in future Majors.

12. Mito is representing Chile at the Tokyo Olympics, though it isn’t the first time he has played internationally for his country.

While an amateur, Pereira represented Chile at the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy.