Bryson DeChambeau Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract

Recently, it was reported that the contracts of several LIV Golfers are due to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign, and one of the circuit’s biggest stars, Bryson DeChambeau, has confirmed he is one of the affected players.

The Crushers GC captain is preparing to defend his US Open title at Oakmont, and ahead of his appearance in the Major, he spoke to reporters, where he confirmed that, even though his deal is due to expire in 2026, he doesn’t intend to walk away from his LIV Golf career at the end of it.

He said: “Yeah, how do I phrase this? Yeah, next year is when it ends. We're looking to negotiate end of this year, and I'm very excited. They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we'll come to some sort of resolution on that.”

So, what exactly is it about LIV Golf that remains appealing to DeChambeau? He explained: “Super excited for the future. I think that LIV is not going anywhere. HE [His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan] has been steadfast in his belief on team golf, and whether everybody believes in it or not, I think it's a viable option. I think it's a viable commercial option.”

DeChambeau also revealed that Crushers GC is doing well financially, and he sees Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TGL as an example it can follow as it continues to grow. He added: “Our team has been EBIDTA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] positive for the past two years, so we're starting to grow and move in the right direction, just like TGL.

“TGL has done a great job. They've got some teams that are making some money, and I believe there is a sustainable model out there. How it all works with the game of golf, who knows, but I know my worth. I know what LIV brings to the table. And I'm excited for the future of what golf is going to be.”

Bryson DeChambeau sees a big future for Crushers GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau also teased some big plans he has for Crushers GC in the future, adding: “We've got a lot of great revenue coming about, and probably in a year from now, I hope to unveil some incredible master plans of what we're going to do with the Crushers and whatnot. There's some exciting stuff down the line.”

While all that is to come, DeChambeau has plenty to concentrate on in the near term, not least the challenge of successfully defending his US Open title. His appearance comes after near-misses in the opening two Majors this year, when he placed T5 at The Masters before a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship.

To help him go one better this week, he revealed some changes in his bag. “Yeah, I've got some new irons in the bag, which have been great,” he said. “I've optimized it a little bit more, so hopefully that helps with those overdraws in my irons. You never know. But they seem to have helped this week, and hopefully it aids for me this week.”

Even with the changes, DeChambeau, who is well known for his willingness to tinker with his game, can envisage further tweaks. He added: “I put them in play last week, and they felt great. Is it going to be the ultimate answer to me winning? I mean, probably not. You've still got to putt well, drive it well and everything.

“But I think will it help me on certain shots in certain conditions? I think it might. If it doesn't, I'll go back to the drawing board and try to figure out why that occurred and continue to optimize.”

As to how DeChambeau will tackle Oakmont, he said: “I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, and you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario.

Bryson DeChambeau has revealed what it will take to succeed at Oakmont during the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When you've got those putts inside 10 feet, you've got to make them. It's a great test of golf. I'm looking forward to it. I'm sure everybody else is. I think the person that wins this week is going to hit a lot of fairways and make a lot of putts.”