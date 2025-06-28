Bryson DeChambeau Trials LA Golf Wedges At LIV Golf Dallas As Big-Hitting American Returns To Familiar Irons

Golf's scientist is back at it again, as Bryson DeChambeau was spotted making another major equipment change ahead of LIV Golf Dallas.

It is well-known that the American is very much in-touch with golf's newest equipment, previously using a number of brands' clubs throughout his professional career.

A founding partner and investor of the LA Golf brand, DeChambeau was recently spotted using a set of the brand's new prototype irons.

However, after two tournaments of use, the two-time Major winner has seemingly switched back to an older set of irons, specifically from Avoda Golf.

DeChambeau's Avoda iron set (Image credit: Future)

His previous - and now current - Avoda irons were groundbreaking in the sense that they had curved faces to help with gear effect, which is essentially where the face is curved to help toe strikes draw back to the left and heel strikes fade back to the right.

However, his iron play hasn't been up to its usual standards this year, with the American struggling to find his distances in the early part of 2025.

Switching to LA Golf irons, he finished T4 at LIV Golf Virginia, before then missing the cut at the US Open, following a poor second round.

Moving back to Avoda is a sign that the American is still trying to fix his miss but, despite this 'weakness', the LIV Golf star has still enjoyed an excellent 2025 that has yielded a strong run of results in the Majors and a victory on the LIV Golf circuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he has moved back to Avoda Golf irons, DeChambeau has decided to stick with the LA Golf brand in other aspects of his bag, specifically putting in a set of LA Golf wedges.

Currently, he is using prototypes from the brand in Dallas but, previously, the big-hitting American was using Ping Glide 4.0 wedges in 45°, 50°, 56°, and 60°.

