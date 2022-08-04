Majesticks GC - LIV Golf Team
The all-European Majesticks GC team is captained by former World No.1 Lee Westwood
Majesticks GC LIV Golf Team
The Majesticks GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams has a certain Ryder Cup flavour about it with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson all featuring along with Sam Horsfield.
The team was ready made ahead of the opening Invitational event in London and has only had one change since the original line-up. Laurie Canter played for Majesticks GC in the opening two events but was forced to make way for Henrik Stenson at Trump Bedminster. Ian Poulter was also originally the captain, but that was handed over to Westwood from round two.
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Henrik Stenson's arrival was one of the most controversial storylines of the year after the Swede was axed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain due to his involvement with LIV Golf. Stenson said he was "hugely disappointed" to lose the captaincy and stated he "made every arrangement possible" to play LIV and fulfil his duties as Ryder Cup captain before being "removed."
Stenson won on his LIV Golf debut at Bedminster, shooting 11-under-par for 54 holes and a two stroke victory over Matthew Wolff of Hy Flyers GC. It meant that Majesticks GC finished second in the team competition, having finished third in the opening event.
MAJESTICKS GC PLAYERS
- Lee Westwood (captain)
- Ian Poulter
- Sam Horsfield
- Henrik Stenson
- Laurie Canter (previously)
MAJESTICKS GC RESULTS
- Centurion Club, London: 3rd (-5)
- Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 8th (E)
- Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 2nd (-17)
MAJESTICKS GC EARNINGS
Majesticks GC won $500,000 for finishing third at the Centurion Club and then $1.5m for second place at Bedminster, taking their total earnings to $2m as a team. Westwood, Poulter, Canter and Horsfield split the $500,000 in London, while Westwood, Poulter, Horsfield and Stenson shared the $1.5m in Bedminster.
