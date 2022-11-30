LIV Golf League Schedule 2023

LIV Golf served notice of its intention to expand its global reach when it announced plans in July to transition from an eight-tournament Series to a 14-tournament League.

After the 2022 season concluded in October with the $50m Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida it wasn't long before speculation began as to where those 14 tournaments would be held.

Now, there is confirmation of four dates and venues, with the season beginning on 24 February at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico - a course designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and formerly the host venue for the PGA Tour’s Worldwide Technology Championship. Between 21 April and 21 April, Australia will make its LIV Golf debut when it hosts a tournament at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide. The week after, the League moves to Singapore and Sentosa Golf Club - one of the most widely-regarded courses in Asia.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

After months of speculation, it has also been confirmed that Spain’s world-famous Valderrama will make its debut as a LIV Golf course between 30 June and 2 July. The move represents a significant coup for LIV Golf as the much-loved course has been a fixture on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) since 1988. Most recently it hosted October's Andalucia Masters, and has held many other high-profile tournaments, including the 1997 Ryder Cup, won by Europe.

Although the remaining ten dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, a report by The Golf Channel (opens in new tab) outlines a tentative schedule that would see the League move to Arizona in March after the Mexico opener. Then, it will reportedly head east to Florida for the third tournament of the season at the end of the month. The tournaments in Australia and Singapore follow, before it is then expected to return to the US for three more tournaments - in Oklahoma and Washington DC in May, and Boston in June.

After the Valderrama event, It is thought London’s Centurion Club will host a LIV Golf tournament for the second time after welcoming its very first event in June 2022. The League is expected to conclude with four more US tournaments - in West Virginia and New Jersey in August, Chicago in September and once again concluding at Trump National Doral in Florida.

Below is the confirmed list of dates and venues for the 2023 LIV Golf season.

