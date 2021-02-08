Here we look at the equipment free agent and world number one Brooks Koepka currently has in the bag

Below, we look at the apparel and the equipment used by the free agent…

Koepka, like several other professionals nowadays, has no equipment contract so has the freedom to use whatever clubs he chooses.

He was a Nike staffer but has had to look elsewhere for his equipment after the company announced they were to stop making hardware in August 2016.

As time went on the Nike clubs in his bag started to get replaced by other brands offerings, but the one that continues to remain is the Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron.

He used a TaylorMade M2, M3, M5 and a SIM Max driver in the past as well as a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond model. However right now it looks as if a TaylorMade SIM2 has gone back in the bag.

He also has the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3 wood in the bag at 16.5 degrees although he has been testing the new TaylorMade SIM fairway.

He then has his Nike Vapor Fly Pro iron.

The irons he used for three of his Major victories were the Mizuno JPX900 Tour models and for the other Major win he put the Mizuno JPX 919 Tours in. However he has interestingly put the Srixon ZX7’s in now.

Koepka has two Titleist Vokey SM8‘s in the bag but his final wedge is an older Vokey SM5 TVD. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

He still has his T10 Select Newport 2

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x and he uses Nike apparel as well.

Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

3 iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 52 and 56, and Titleist Vokey SM5 TVD 60, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and apparel: Nike