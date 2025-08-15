Mason Howell Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The American Amateur Golfer
Discover more about the highly promising American amateur via these facts regarding his life and journey through the game so far...
Mason Howell is an American amateur golfer who has already enjoyed several memorable moments during the early stages of his career. Find out more about his life and journey to this point via these facts.
MASON HOWELL FACTS
1. Howell was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 28, 2007.
2. His parents are called Robb and Lauren. His sister is named Megan.
3. Howell's parents gave him his first set of clubs when he was five years old. The year before, he dressed up as Bobby Jones for Halloween.
4. He grew up playing golf, tennis and baseball but quit the latter two when he was 12 to focus on golf.
5. While a sixth-grader at the Maclay School in Tallahasee, Florida, Howell played for the varsity team - sometimes competing against kids up to six years older. He later went on to play for Brookwood School's varsity team in Thomasville as well.
6. As a 14-year-old, he shot a 13-under 59 at Glen Arven Country Club.
7. In 2022, Howell won the 13-14 category at the Future Masters by reaching 11-under after rounds of 67-67-65. The following year, he won the Billy Horschel Junior Championship, too.
8. Howell advanced to Match Play at the 2024 US Junior Amateur. He also reached the Match Play segment of the 2025 US Amateur.
9. In April 2025, Howell won the Georgia Independent Athletic Association's individual state title while helping his school to its fourth state victory in the past five years.
10. As a high school senior, Howell became the youngest player at the 2025 US Open after winning his local qualifying event with a 64 and then earning co-medallist honors at the Final Qualifying event at Piedmont Driving Club. In the latter, the then-17-year-old shot two rounds of 63 with 18 birdies and 18 pars.
11. Howell has verbally committed to play for the University of Georgia in 2026. His sister is a junior golfer there already while his mom is a UGA alumna. Dad, Rob attended Georgia's law school.
12. His sponsors include Ping, Holderness & Bourne, Footjoy and Titleist. He is represented by Hambric Sports - the same agency as Scottie Scheffler.
MASON HOWELL BIO
Date Of Birth
June 28, 2007
Home Town
Thomasville, Georgia
College
University of Georgia (Verbal Commitment)
Best WAGR
362nd
AJGA Wins
1
Best Major Finish
MC (2025 US Open)
MASON HOWELL WINS
- 2021 Hurricane Mid-Season Invitational
- 2022 Future Masters (13-14 Category)
- 2023 Billy Horschel Junior Championship
- 2025 Georgia Independent Athletic Association State Title (Individual)
