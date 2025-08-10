Grant Forrest Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Scottish Golfer

Grant Forrest is a Scottish professional golfer plying his trade on the DP World Tour following a highly successful amateur career. Find out more about his time in the game, as well as his personal interests, via these facts below.

GRANT FORREST FACTS

1. Forrest was born in Livingston, West Lothian, Scotland on June 19, 1993.

2. He has been playing golf since he was five years old.

3. His mother is called Audrey and his father - who died in 2012 - was called Graeme.

4. Growing up, Forrest played out of Craigelaw Golf Club on Scotland's 'Golf Coast'.

5. He showed great promise from a young age and first represented Scotland at the age of 15.

6. Forrest won the Scottish Boys U16 Stroke Play in 2009 thanks to scores of 71, 70 and 71 (one-under-par total).

7. Forrest enjoyed a sparkling amateur career, with 2010 a particularly impressive year. He was named Scottish Boys Golf Champion after beating Ian Redford 3&2 in the 36-hole final, he represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy against Europe, he represented Scotland for the first time at the European Boys Team Championship, and he almost won the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters but lost in a playoff.

8. He won the Scottish Amateur in 2012 by thumping Richard Docherty 9&7 in the final. It was the biggest margin of victory since Colin Montgomerie's 9&8 success over Alisdair Watt 25 years prior.

9. Forrest qualified for The Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013 after winning his Final Qualifying event and went on to play alongside former winner, Mark O'Meara in the opening two rounds.

10. In 2014, Forrest won the St Andrews Links Trophy after defeating fellow Scot, Bradley Neil in a playoff.

Grant Forrest (left) and Mark O'Meara walk along at Muirfield during the 2013 Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Forrest attended the University of San Diego and majored in Business.

12. While at USD, Forrest won four collegiate titles in two years and helped Team Europe lift the Palmer Cup as well.

13. Forrest was twice a part of the Scotland team which won the European Amateur Team Championship (2015 & 2016).

14. Forrest lost in the final of The Amateur Championship in 2015, going down 4&2 to Frenchman, Romain Langasque.

Romain Langasque (left) and Grant Forrest stand next to The Amateur Championship trophy in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. He made history with Team GB&I at the 2015 Walker Cup after helping the hosts to a 16.5 - 9.5 victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes - the largest points haul GB&I have ever managed (and, to date, their most recent win). Forrest scored one point from two matches thanks to a 2&1 triumph over Scott Harvey in Sunday's singles session.

16. Forrest turned professional towards the end of 2016 and made his pro debut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, going on to finish T41st.

17. His interests away from golf include hanging out with friends and family, fitness work and watching movies. Forrest is also interested in cars.

18. Forrest earned his place on the DP World Tour in 2018 after finishing seventh on the Challenge Tour Rankings that year. He was runner-up three times throughout the season.

Grant Forrest poses with the trophy after his win at the 2021 Hero Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

19. He is currently attached to The Renaissance Club in Scotland.

20. Forrest secured his maiden professional victory at the 2021 Hero Open, which was played at Fairmont St Andrews. Trailing with two holes remaining, Forrest made two birdies in a row to pip James Morrison on the line.

21. Forrest married long-time girlfriend, Christy Farrell on December 29th, 2023. The pair welcomed their first baby, Spencer on November 17th, 2024.

22. He owns an Artic Grey Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

23. Forrest is yet to make the cut at a Major in three attempts. He made his US Open debut in 2024 after a second Open Championship start in 2018.

24. Forrest has earned more than $4.5 million in his professional career so far.

GRANT FORREST BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born June 19, 1993 - Livingston, Scotland Height 5ft10in (1.80m) College University of San Diego Turned Pro 2016 Former Tour Challenge Tour Current Tour DP World Tour Pro Wins 1 Best Major Result Missed Cut (three times) Highest OWGR 134th

