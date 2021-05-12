Check out the best Srixon golf balls on the market and let us help you find just the right one for your golf game

You use the same golf ball on every shot you hit, so it pays to get the best golf balls for your all-round game. It needs to deliver what you’re looking for on drives, iron shots, wedge shots and putts.

Japanese manufacturer, Srixon, has many top pros playing its premium Z-Star and Z-Star XV models out on tour, including 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.

But the brand also offers a comprehensive range of golf balls right across the spectrum, including the ever-popular AD333 model that has been in the range for nearly two decades.

The latest Srixon ball range has plenty of options for golfers of all abilities and swing types. Whether you’re after the best premium golf balls, a ball that offers all-out distance, or models specifically engineered to help ladies or those with slower swing speeds get the most out of their games, there’s an option for you.

Check out our round-up of Srixon’s current range, and be sure to click the links through to our reviews to further inform your decision about which models will prove the best Srixon golf balls for your game.

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls

+ New slightly thicker cover brings enhanced spin, control and feel

+ Cover combines with FastLayer core for more ball speed and distance

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The new seventh generation Z-Star features a number of improvements on the previous model. The 0.6mm cover is actually now slightly thicker, promising enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens.

It retains the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in that cover. This helps the ball to restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, absorbs impact vibrations and makes it less susceptible to damage.

The new cover teams up with a FastLayer Core that’s soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and distance while keeping spin low.

Available in white or yellow.

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls

+ Four-piece construction for complete tour performance from tee to green

+ Reformulated inner core boosts speed and distance without sacrificing feel

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The latest Srixon Z Star XV also features that thicker 0.6mm cover for enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens.

Spin Skin Technology, with its urethane-compound Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating, helps the ball dig deep into iron and wedge grooves for more friction and better control.

The Z-Star XV’s four-piece design now features a reformulated and more resilient inner core to improve ball speed and distance without compromising feel.

There’s now a 338 Speed Dimple Pattern on the Z Star models too, which improves aerodynamics and flight performance with all clubs, even in windy conditions.

Available in white or yellow.

Srixon Z-Star XV Ball Review

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball

+ Ideal for those seeking tour-calibre performance with a softer feel

+ New stamping design provides a strong alignment aid on putts or even off the tee

– Inevitably, its very soft feel won’t feel quite right to some

The beauty of the Srixon Q-Star is that it promises tour-calibre performance with a very soft feel and and at a much friendlier price!

Again, Srixon’s all-new FastLayer Core lies at the heart of the ball, with its gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge effectively delivering the distance and feel benefits of a ball with multiple layers.

Q-Star also boasts the Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating, helping the ball to dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons, which increases friction and therefore spin and control.

The softer feel compared to Z-Star comes primarily from a lower 72-compression core.

Srixon AD333 golf ball



+ AD333 has been offering economical, good all-round performance for 17 years

+ A particularly good performer in crosswinds

– Cover perhaps scuffs up a little quicker than some

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its ninth generation. Such longevity is testament to its rightly gained popularity.

It’s a great option for those who can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows.

The latest AD333 features a new FastLayer Core that maximises speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the centre and then progressively firmer towards its edges.

Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximise spin.

The AD333 is such a favourite of ours we also featured it in our guides on the best golf balls for beginners and the best value golf balls too.

Srixon UltiSoft golf ball

+ Good feel off the face on and around the greens

+ Performs particularly well at low to mid swing speeds

– Likely to roll out a little more than urethane-covered balls around the green

The UltiSoft is Srixon’s lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core. This provides a softer feel while still maximising energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance.

The 324 Speed Dimple pattern is designed to reduce drag in flight for a penetrating trajectory.

Although UltiSoft is designed primarily with low to mid swing speed golfers in mind, it performs well at faster swings speeds too.

Srixon UltiSoft Ball Review

Srixon Soft Feel golf ball

+ Latest version is the longest Srixon Soft Feel ball to date

+ Thin cover improves greenside feel and spin.

– It may feel a little too soft off the face for some

This is the 12th generation of Srixon’s Soft Feel model, designed to help slower-swinging golfers maximise distance without compromising on feel.

It features Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which has a soft centre that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge.

Srixon says that it also snaps back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while reducing long-game sidespin for increased accuracy – an important consideration for many.

The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern gets the ball cutting through the wind better by reducing drag at launch and increasing lift during the ball’s descent.

If you want to know about some more soft-feeling models then be sure to read our guide on the best soft feel golf balls too.

Srixon Soft Feel Lady golf ball

+ Very low compression boosts ball speed and launch at slower swing speeds

+ Soft, thin cover ensures more than adequate greenside feel and control

– Not for faster-swinging ladies – it’s more about swing speed than gender!

The key to the Soft Feel Lady ball’s performance is its softness and very low compression of just 58.

The softness starts with an Energetic Gradient Growth Core that’s softer near the centre and firmer around the perimeter, for a blend of softness with maximum ball speed.

This design helps to bring added distance to ladies, whose average swing speeds are typically slower than men’s, along with a higher launch for more carry.

The thin, soft ionomer cover ensures plenty of feel and control on and around the greens.

Srixon Distance golf ball

+ The ideal distance ball for anyone with an 80+mph swing speed

+ Generates a high penetrating ball flight

– Durable cover may feel too hard to some, especially greenside

The latest Srixon Distance model boasts a softer compression than the previous version. It delivers optimum distance via greater initial velocity and a higher launch angle for a penetrating ball flight.

The dimple count is down significantly too (108 fewer), which Srixon says will reduce drag and increase lift for better performance in all wind conditions. As such it also features in our best distance golf balls guide.

The durable cover is engineered for greater cut-proof durability

We hope you found this guide on the best Srixon golf balls informative.

