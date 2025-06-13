Who Is On Brooks Koepka’s Team? Coaches, Caddie, Wife and More

Brooks Koepka has been widely recognized as one of the world’s best players for over a decade. He rapidly rose up the world rankings after turning pro in 2012, even enjoying four spells at the top of the list between 2018 and 2019.

Along the way, he has also won five Major titles, while he played for the US in its 2017 Presidents Cup win as well as four editions of the Ryder Cup.

After a string of PGA Tour and DP World Tour wins, he moved to LIV Golf in 2022, where the titles kept on coming, including becoming the first of its players to five victories, which he achieved at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament.

But who does Koepka lean on behind the scenes to ensure he remains at the top of his game? Here are the details.

Caddie - Ricky Elliott

Koepka's long-time caddie is Ricky Elliott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka has won five Majors in his career so far, and alongside him for all of them has been caddie Ricky Elliott. The Northern Irishman was a promising player as a youngster, winning titles including the Ulster Boys Championship and the Ulster Youth Championship.

After turning to caddying, he worked with Maarten Lafeber and 2003 Open Champion Ben Curtis before linking up with Koepka in 2013. His knowledge will be invaluable at the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush, a course he played regularly as a youngster.

Short Game Coach – Pete Cowen

Brooks Koepka's short game coach is Pete Cowen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cowen and Koepka go back a number of years, with the pair working together when Koepka was making his name in the game, something he alluded to after the first round of the 2025 US Open.

He gave a fascinating insight into his working relationship with Cowen, explaining that he had first been given a dressing down by him at the Erin Hills edition in 2017, which he went on to win, and that he had again been given some home truths before returning to form after the first 18 holes at Oakmont.

He said: “We worked pretty hard last week, Pete Cowen and Jeff Pierce were on me pretty good, and Pete got into me again on Monday, in the bunker for about 45 minutes. I just sat there, and he scolded me pretty well.”

That suits Koepka, who added: “I don't like having ‘yes’ people around me. I just want somebody to tell me the truth, tell me what's going on, what they see. If I start swaying from being Brooks Koepka, then I want someone to call me out on it, and he did a helluva job on it.”

Putting Coach – Jeff Pierce

Jeff Pierce is Brooks Koepka's putting coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierce is another long-term member of Koepka’s coaching set up. He had been a college golfer with Morehead State, and told the university’s website: “I was talented as a player, but I enjoyed helping the younger guys just as much.”

When a playing career didn’t work out, he began life as an assistant golf professional with Butch Harmon. He added: "I did a lot of research, studied, and started making guys better. A few people noticed, and before I knew it, I was helping coach guys on the PGA Tour."

He began working with Koepka as his putting coach in 2014, and remains in the role today.

Physical Therapist – Marc Wahl

Marc Wahl is a trusted member of Brooks Koepka's inner circle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Wahl has vast experience as a physical therapist, having begun working on the fitness of professional golfers in 2008, including Koepka from the late 2010s. Koepka told The Suffolk Times in 2018 that Wahl is a part of “every decision that goes into my body. He’s on the phone and texting with my doctors. I actually speak with him more than anybody else.”

There’s no doubt he has worked wonders with Koepka, who endured a series of injuries, including a torn patella tendon in his left knee, a labrum injury in his left hip and a dislocated knee after falling at his home in 2021. Two years later, he was well and truly back to full fitness, culminating in winning the PGA Championship for the third time.

Agent/Manager – Blake Smith

Koepka is managed by Blake Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a five-time Major winner, Koepka is one of the game’s most marketable players, and handling his off-course business is agent and manager Blake Smith.

Smith earned a degree in Business Management at Texas Tech, where he also played for the men’s golf team, and joined Hambric Sports in 2000. He is the son on golf instructor Randy Smith.

Wife – Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka is married to Jena Sims (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, Koepka met actress Jena Sims at the 2015 Masters, and the pair began dating two years later. She was also there to celebrate with Koepka when he won the 2017 US Open.

The couple got engaged in April 2021, with Koepka proposing on a beach in Jupiter, Florida, before the pair married the following year. Nowadays, the two have a son, Crew.

Georgia-born Sims attended Belmont University, where she studied International Business before turning to acting and modeling.