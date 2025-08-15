Eric Lee Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The American Amateur Golfer
Eric Lee is a promising talent in the amateur game who has already enjoyed several highlight moments throughout his career. Discover more about his life and journey to this point via these facts.
ERIC LEE FACTS
1. Lee's home town in Fullerton in California.
2. He won the 2021 AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions thanks to scores of 69-71-67-71.
3. In 2022, Lee finished T3rd in the stroke play segment of the US Junior Amateur thanks to scores of 72 and 70. He then went on to reach the semi-finals of the match play before losing in 20 holes to current DP World Tour pro, Wenyi Ding.
4. He qualified for Team USA at the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup. Lee was a part of the winning US side (13-11) at Myers Park Country Club in North Carolina.
5. Lee was named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year for 2022 after failing to finish outside the top-10 in seven national junior golf events to end the year. As AJGA No.1, Lee was also named an AJGA Rolex First Team All-American for the second year in a row.
6. He graduated from LSHS iSierra Academy in Fullerton during Spring 2023.
7. Lee signed to play for the University of California, Berkeley and joined in 2023. On his collegiate tournament debut, he won co-medalist honors at the Marquette Intercollegiate thanks to a three-under total. He drained a birdie at the 54th hole to secure a share of the win.
8. He shared Cal's Freshman of the Year award with Ethan Fang in 2024. The pair would later both move to Oklahoma State ahead of their sophomore seasons.
9. Lee secured his second collegiate victory, but first as a Cowboy, via an eight-stroke victory at the 2025 Mountaineer Invitational. He reached six-under thanks to scores of 67, 72 and 71.
10. Lee scored the decisive victory as OSU won the NCAA Division One Men's Golf Championship title in 2025. He beat Virginia's Josh Duangmanee to clinch a 2up success and wrap up the Cowboys' 12th national success. He had also secured the vital point in the team's quarter-final match as well, defeating Ole Miss’ Cohen Trolio at the 19th hole.
ERIC LEE BIO
Home Town
Fullerton, California
College
University of California, Berkeley (2023-24), Oklahoma State University (2024-)
Height
5ft10in (1.78m)
Amateur Wins
2
Best WAGR
27th
ERIC LEE WINS
- 2023 Marquette Intercollegiate (co-medallist)
- 2025 Mountaineer Invitational
