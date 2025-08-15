Eric Lee Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The American Amateur Golfer

Eric Lee is a promising talent in the amateur game who has already enjoyed several highlight moments throughout his career. Discover more about his life and journey to this point via these facts.

ERIC LEE FACTS

1. Lee's home town in Fullerton in California.

2. He won the 2021 AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions thanks to scores of 69-71-67-71.

3. In 2022, Lee finished T3rd in the stroke play segment of the US Junior Amateur thanks to scores of 72 and 70. He then went on to reach the semi-finals of the match play before losing in 20 holes to current DP World Tour pro, Wenyi Ding.

4. He qualified for Team USA at the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup. Lee was a part of the winning US side (13-11) at Myers Park Country Club in North Carolina.

5. Lee was named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year for 2022 after failing to finish outside the top-10 in seven national junior golf events to end the year. As AJGA No.1, Lee was also named an AJGA Rolex First Team All-American for the second year in a row.

6. He graduated from LSHS iSierra Academy in Fullerton during Spring 2023.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Lee signed to play for the University of California, Berkeley and joined in 2023. On his collegiate tournament debut, he won co-medalist honors at the Marquette Intercollegiate thanks to a three-under total. He drained a birdie at the 54th hole to secure a share of the win.

8. He shared Cal's Freshman of the Year award with Ethan Fang in 2024. The pair would later both move to Oklahoma State ahead of their sophomore seasons.

9. Lee secured his second collegiate victory, but first as a Cowboy, via an eight-stroke victory at the 2025 Mountaineer Invitational. He reached six-under thanks to scores of 67, 72 and 71.

10. Lee scored the decisive victory as OSU won the NCAA Division One Men's Golf Championship title in 2025. He beat Virginia's Josh Duangmanee to clinch a 2up success and wrap up the Cowboys' 12th national success. He had also secured the vital point in the team's quarter-final match as well, defeating Ole Miss’ Cohen Trolio at the 19th hole.

A post shared by Eric (@e.ric.lee) A photo posted by on

ERIC LEE BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Home Town Fullerton, California College University of California, Berkeley (2023-24), Oklahoma State University (2024-) Height 5ft10in (1.78m) Amateur Wins 2 Best WAGR 27th

ERIC LEE WINS