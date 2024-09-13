The 6 Most Popular Driver Models Used On The PGA Tour
Most golf fans could list the top players in the world for ball striking off the tee, but what drivers do they use and which are most popular on the PGA Tour?
The short break between the end of the PGA Tour season and the start of the next is a strange time for golf fans, but one that often allows for a period of reflection.
After watching some majorly (pardon the pun) impressive performances throughout the year, from the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, I wandered down a bit of a rabbit hole.
When thinking about the unbelievable consistency at the top of the game, and the various ways they maintain this, I found myself asking, which models of clubs do many of the best players opt to wield?
Well, after scouring through Golf Monthly's brilliant 'Whats In The Bag' content and stumbling across another useful resource, PGAClubTracker.com, I uncovered some interesting findingss.
In this article, I decided to kick things off with the 'sexiest' club of all and share the top six most popular driver models used on the PGA Tour...
It's worth noting that many PGA pros opt to use equipment supplied by their respective gear sponsors, which may sway the data slightly towards some of the bigger brands.
When fine margins are the difference between huge amounts of FedEx Cup points and prize money, every player is looking to give themselves the best chance and that includes using the best clubs.
It's therefore unsurprising that a player's gear choices are ever-changing, but the data below indicates that some models are certainly more popular than others.
6. Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver
There are currently seven players on the PGA Tour (or those teeing it up in Major Championships from other tours) using the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver, including Nicolai Hojgaard and 2018 Champion Golfer Of The Year, Franscesco Molinari.
Two-time Major Winner Xander Schauffele also had the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond in his bag until the start of 2024, when he instead opted for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond model instead.
5. TaylorMade Qi10 Driver
Also sitting in the bag of seven top tour professionals, the TaylorMade Qi10 is in a deadlock with the Callaway model in this list.
The World No.1 Scottie Scheffler expertly utilises the Qi10, winning an emphatic seven PGA Tour titles this season, while the TaylorMade club has also been selected by other huge names in the sport including Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott.
That's quite an endorsement, and I wouldn't be surprised to see other top professionals following suit based on a certain someone's recent success.
4. Titleist TSi3 Driver
The next three models on this list all belong to Titleist. Gracing the bags of eleven PGA tour players, the Titleist TSi3 driver has been a staple for many over the past few years.
Currently, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley and Nick Taylor have all opted for the TSi3.
3. Titleist TSR2 Driver
Also found in the bags of eleven of the PGA Tour pros, the Titleist TSR2 Driver has been used by some top talent on the PGA Tour this season. Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Jordan Spieth have all swung the TSR2 in 2024, including when the Scotsman won on home soil at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Aberg also finished off the season well with this model in his bag, securing a 16th place finish at the Tour Championship.
2. Titleist TSR3 Driver
Ramping up the popularity stakes, the TSR3 is the most used Titleist driver model by PGA Tour professionals. An impressive list of 14 players have opted for it including American pair Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel.
Both players went close in some huge golf events this season, but it's not just PGA Tour stars who have taken it to battle. LIV Golf's Cameron Smith also uses the Titleist TSR3 driver, and did so to good effect when finishing runner-up during the United Kingdom event at JCB Golf and Country Club.
1. PING G430 LST Driver
We have finally reached the summit and with a staggering 15 PGA Tour players opting for the PING G430 LST driver. It also made an appearance in the hands of four other players teeing it up in Major tournaments from other tours.
USA Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley won his first PGA Tour event since 2023 using this model, when recently securing the BMW Championship title during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but it's also the choice of players like Tony Finau, Jason Day and Sahith Theegala.
With so much choice, in a fairly crowded market, it's fair to say that all of the drivers in this list are clearly great options based on their popularity with some of the best players in the world.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
