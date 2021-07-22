Get to know Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas a little bit better.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas is Venezuela’s most successful golfer with multiple PGA Tour titles to his name.

Representing his country twice at the Olympic games, get to know him here.

1. Jhonattan Vegas was born 19th August 1984 in Maturín, Venezuela

2. Vegas started playing the game with a broomstick and a rock. He eventually started playing at a nine-hole course near his home built for oil camp employees.

3. In 2002, despite not knowing much English, Vegas left Venezuela for Houston in the United States.

4. He earnt a scholarship to the University of Houston.

5. In 2006, he won the Venezuela National Amateur. The next year he would advance to the semi-finals of the US Amateur.

6. He married his wife, Hildegard Struppek, in 2013.

7. Turning pro in 2008, he would gain his PGA Tour card for the 2011 season, becoming the first Venezuelan to ever gain a card.

8. Vegas was a standout third baseman as a junior baseball player, with his hobbies including baseball, dancing and music.

9. He would win in only his second start as a PGA Tour member, defeating Gary Woodland at the Bob Hope Classic on the second playoff hole.

10. His coach, Franci Betancourt, was a a three-time World Cup participant for Venezuela in 1966, 1968 and 1975.

11. In 2019, Vegas made the longest ever putt at the legendary 17th hole at The Players Championship. It measured 70-feet.

12. He is the only Venezuelan to compete at the President’s Cup.

13. Vegas represented Venezuela at the 2016 Olympic games and is set to represent them in Tokyo at the 2020 games.

14. In 2016 he won the Canadian Open, defending his title the following year.