‘I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This’ - PGA Tour Pros On Scheffler Vs Schauffele Player Of The Year Debate

They've both had seasons for the ages, but when it comes down to it, would you rather have had Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele's 2024 seasons so far? PGA Tour pros have been having their say...

Any one of their seasons would be the standout season by a country mile if not for the other, with World No.1 Scheffler's tremendous winning streak and phenomenal stats capped by winning The Masters, The Players and adding an Olympic gold medal for good measure.

Schauffele had been the nearly man for so long and missed out on a few victories this year, but found his stride and swept up two Majors at the PGA Championship and then The Open.

So what would the PGA Tour's finest rather have? Seven overall wins including a Green Jacket, Olympic gold medal and Players Championship title, or 'just' the two wins but those just happening to be two Majors?

Two-win Major seasons don't come around too often, and given how most golfers value the Majors above all else, it means Schauffele is pushing Scheffler all the way - let's hear what the pros think...

Justin Thomas

It's a no-lose situation for Justin Thomas, but the lure of those Majors gets the nod.

"I've had this conversation with a couple different group texts. It's tough. I think it's very situational of where you are in your career. For me personally, two Majors sounds a lot cooler than one.

"But then again, winning six times, all of which being elevated events and Players and a gold medal sounds nice, too. Might be better to answer that question if something were to happen the next couple weeks.

"For me personally, I would - I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I would take Xander's just because of two Majors. But yeah, talk about a no-lose situation, those are two pretty good ones."

Rory McIlroy

Considering Rory McIlroy only needs the Green Jacket for the career Grand Slam, this answer shouldn't surprise us.

“Scottie’s. I think winning the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, winning, whatever it is, six times, it’s pretty hard to top that.

"I've described Scottie as relentless, and this is just another example of that. He's had an incredible couple of years. It was sort of like once he won that first one, it's just like the flood gates have opened and he's found a next gear and a next level.

"As a golf fan, it's really cool to see."

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland feels the answer is different today than it will be in the future.

"I think in 20 years' time, I would probably rather have two Majors, what Xander had, and obviously Scottie winning The Players and The Masters is pretty good, too. With some of the other wins, as well, he's definitely had the better season.

"But I think in like 20 years back - 20 years in the future, looking back at the year, I think I'd rather have won two Majors, just personally."

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel would take either one, but suggests Scheffler would get the nod as he rates The Players so highly.

"Which one would I rather have? I'm going to be that guy and say I'll take both of them because I don't have a Major. I don't have a gold medal. I don't have a Players Championship, so either one of them works for me.

"It's literally comparing apples to apples. Xander has got one more Major than Scottie, but I consider The Players Championship a Major. So Scottie has got two Majors, Xander has got two Majors, Scottie has got a gold medal. They've had unbelievable years. They're great players."

Jason Day

The Australian's thirst to add another Major or two to his own tally in his career influences his answer.

"Ooh. I think once you get to a certain point, you start thinking about Major championships. It would be nice for me to be able to cap off a few more Majors I think.

"Even though I'm definitely not knocking Scottie's year because it's tremendous, it's phenomenal, I think he is the Player of the Year currently right now, even though Xander has won two Majors, I would probably go more towards the Majors just because I want to add more Majors to my career."

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg is one of those firmly sat on the fence when it comes to this big question.

"I would take any of them, to be honest with you. I think it's really hard to pick. I think both of them are unbelievable golfers, unbelievable players, and I think they're treating the game the right way. I'm very inspired by them.

"But to pick one of them is really difficult for me."