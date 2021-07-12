Min Woo Lee What's In The Bag?
Here we dive into the bag of young Australian European Tour winner, Min Woo Lee.
By Sam Tremlett published
Australian Min Woo Lee is a two-time European Tour winner with his most recent win coming at the abrdn Scottish Open. He won in a playoff over Thomas Detry and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
He secured his first European Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS Hands Vic Open which came just a couple of years after his sister, Minjee Lee won on the same course in 2014 and 2018.
Below we have taken a look at the clubs Lee uses out on Tour.
Lee currently uses a full bag of Callaway clubs including an Odyssey putter.
Lee uses a Callaway Epic Max LS driver and Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero fairway wood at the moment with 9 and 15 degrees of loft respectively.
Instead of another fairway wood Lee has a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid with 20 degrees of loft.
Moving to the irons he has a set of Callaway X-Forged CB Raw 21's and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.
He then has two Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw wedges with 52 and 56 degrees of loft. His 60 degree lob wedge is an MD4 Raw model.
Finally he uses an Odyssey White Hot OG 1 putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.
Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX shaft
3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue HY 90 TX shaft
Irons (4-PW): Callaway X-Forged CB ’21 Raw all with Project X LS 7.0 130G shafts
Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw (52-10S, 56-10S) Callaway MD4 Raw (60S) all with Nippon Pro Modus3 120 X shafts
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 1
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Shoes: Nike
