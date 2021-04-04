Get to know three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Jordan Spieth

There is no doubt that the Jordan Spieth is one of the world’s finest players and already looks like he’ll go down in history as one of the best of his generation.

Here are some interesting facts about the Texan…

1. He was born, raised and still lives in Dallas, Texas.

2. His middle name is Alexander.

3. He turned pro aged 19.

4. He’s the only golfer in his family. Jordan comes from a long line of athletes, but not golfers in his immediate family. His mum and brother played basketball at uni, while his dad was a baseball player.

5. He runs the Jordan Spieth Charitable Fund, inspired by his younger sister Ellie who has special needs.The charity raising awareness and money for kids with special needs, junior golf and military families.

6. He skipped school to watch Tiger Woods play in the early rounds of the Masters.

7. As a 14-year-old, Jordan predicted he would win the Masters while being featured on the local news in Dallas.

8. As a child he was known to cut the lawn at home as low as possible, just so he could practise his game.

9. He bought Hunter Mahan’s house in 2016 which includes a 12-car underground garage, an indoor basketball court, swimming pool, golf simulator, and wine cellar.

10. He got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Annie Verret on Christmas Eve 2017. The pair went to high school together.

11. In 2015 he won his maiden Major at The Masters, tying Tiger Woods’ 270 total in 1997. He became the second-youngest man in history to win a Green Jacket after Woods.

12. Also in 2015 aged 21, he became the youngest man to win the US Open since Bobby Jones in 1923.

13. He was named as one of the “100 Most Influential People” in Time Magazine in 2016, noting that he “exemplifies everything that’s great about sports.”

14. Aged 16, he became the sixth-youngest player to make the cut at a PGA Tour event in the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship.

15. He was the low amateur at the 2012 US Open and become the number one-ranked amateur afterwards.

16. He won the 2009 and 2011 US Junior Amateur to join Tiger Woods as the tournament’s only multiple winner.

17. He attends PGA Tour Bible study meetings with other players.

18. As of April 2021, he was 17th in the PGA Tour’s career money list with $42m earnings.

19. He cites his interests as basketball, beach, fishing and all Dallas-area professional sports teams.

20. He signed with Under Armour and has a contract with the company until 2025. He is the company’s poster athlete for golf.

