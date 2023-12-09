Ludvig Aberg Announces Titleist Club Deal And Showcases New Bag And Irons At Grant Thornton Invitational
Speaking in Florida, the Swedish sensation revealed that he has 'signed a club deal with Titleist this past week'
Ludvig Aberg is one of the most exciting prospects in golf, with the young Swede already claiming victory at the Ryder Cup, as well as wins on both the PGA and DP World Tours. That is despite the fact he only turned professional in June 2023.
Playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-team event comprising of 16 PGA Tour players and 16 LPGA Tour players, Aberg was spotted with a new set of Titleist clubs, as well as a Titleist golf bag, which replaced an adidas model he had been using since turning pro.
“Until this past week actually I haven't had a club deal, I’ve been playing with whatever I like,” said Aberg, whose only equipment deal when he turned pro was a ball deal with Titleist.
“We signed a club deal with Titleist this past week. I’ve used the 2018-19 T100s up until now, but I like the way that they sit, I really like these (2023 T100) and they can improve my game.”
Explaining why he made the change, Aberg stated: “One of the reasons I made the switch is that they are very similar (to the 2019 set). I’m not the biggest fan of changing too much, especially your clubs, and I like to figure it out myself. The switch was very easy and I feel like this week was a good time to get used to it and then have a few weeks off and be ready for next year.”
Finishing on top of the 2022–23 PGA Tour University rankings to earn membership on the PGA Tour, Aberg signed a multi-year deal with adidas, with the linkup seeing him wear headwear, apparel, footwear and, previously, golf bag.
Now, the Swede is adding to his arsenal, with a full Titleist deal currently seeing him also play with a Titleist TSR2 driver, Titleist 718 T-MB 2-iron and Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. He also has a TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood and Odyssey White Hot Versa #1.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tony Finau Addresses LIV Golf Rumours After Jon Rahm Departure
The American is good friends with Rahm, who recently made a shock departure to join the 54-hole circuit
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Wells Fargo To End Longtime Sponsorship Of PGA Tour Signature Event
The news comes just one day after Jon Rahm's departure for LIV and represents another big blow for the Tour
By Ben Fleming Published