Ludvig Aberg Announces Titleist Club Deal And Showcases New Bag And Irons At Grant Thornton Invitational

Ludvig Aberg is one of the most exciting prospects in golf, with the young Swede already claiming victory at the Ryder Cup, as well as wins on both the PGA and DP World Tours. That is despite the fact he only turned professional in June 2023.

Playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-team event comprising of 16 PGA Tour players and 16 LPGA Tour players, Aberg was spotted with a new set of Titleist clubs, as well as a Titleist golf bag, which replaced an adidas model he had been using since turning pro.

Aberg's golf bag at the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Until this past week actually I haven't had a club deal, I’ve been playing with whatever I like,” said Aberg, whose only equipment deal when he turned pro was a ball deal with Titleist.

“We signed a club deal with Titleist this past week. I’ve used the 2018-19 T100s up until now, but I like the way that they sit, I really like these (2023 T100) and they can improve my game.”

Explaining why he made the change, Aberg stated: “One of the reasons I made the switch is that they are very similar (to the 2019 set). I’m not the biggest fan of changing too much, especially your clubs, and I like to figure it out myself. The switch was very easy and I feel like this week was a good time to get used to it and then have a few weeks off and be ready for next year.”

Aberg was previously using an adidas bag, as pictured here during the Sanderson Farms Championship in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing on top of the 2022–23 PGA Tour University rankings to earn membership on the PGA Tour, Aberg signed a multi-year deal with adidas, with the linkup seeing him wear headwear, apparel, footwear and, previously, golf bag.

Now, the Swede is adding to his arsenal, with a full Titleist deal currently seeing him also play with a Titleist TSR2 driver, Titleist 718 T-MB 2-iron and Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. He also has a TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood and Odyssey White Hot Versa #1.