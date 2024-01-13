15 Things You Didn't Know About Austin Eckroat

Get to know Austin Eckroat better with these 15 facts…

1. Eckroat was born on 25th May 1998 in Edmond, Oklahoma, where he still resides today.

2. He was a four-time All-American at Oklahoma State University. He won a team NCAA title in 2018 and finished third in the inaugural PGA Tour University class of 2021.

3. Eckroat was a member of the 2021 US Walker Cup team that beat Great Britain and Ireland at Seminole Golf Club.

4. After a successful college career, he turned professional in 2021, finishing seventh at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on his first start as a pro.

5. He used to be roommates with current PGA Tour pro Viktor Hovland and LIV Golfer Matthew Wolff, his college teammates at OSU. “I kind of got to live vicariously through them throughout those stages,” he told Golf Digest in 2021 of his time living with Hovland and Wolff.

6. Eckroat joined Ping’s professional staff in 2021 and is sponsored by the company. He uses their equipment and wears their hat. He is also sponsored by Titleist and uses the ProV1.

7. After finishing with three top-10s and 10 top-25s in his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, he earned his PGA Tour card thanks to a runner-up finish at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

8. His best result on the PGA Tour was a runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2023, where he finished one shot behind Jason Day.

9. He has competed in two US Opens, with his best showing coming in 2023 when he finished T10.

10. In his debut season on the PGA Tour, Eckroat finished 74th on the FedEx Cup standings with 594 points, keeping his card for 2024.

11. Eckroat has the potential to become one of the elite drivers on the PGA Tour, finishing 17th in total driving in his debut 2022-23 season on tour.

12. He has earned over $2.9 million over his career so far.

13. He is 6-foot tall and weighs 175lbs.

14. He is married to Sally Eckroat (née Merrill), with the couple tying the knot in November 2022.

15. His favorite memory as a golf fan was seeing Tiger Woods win the 2007 PGA Championship when he was just eight years old.