Every Men's World Number One Golfer - All 25 Listed

The first Official World Golf Ranking list was released prior to the 1986 Masters as a way of comparing players on all tours across the globe, and especially those splitting their times between tours. The R&A found issuing invitations to play the Open Championship on a tour by tour basis was missing those who played multiple tours.

The method of calculating the rankings has changed many times over the years. Currently, points are awarded for events on more than 20 tours over a rolling two-year period with points maintained for a 13-week period to make sure there’s an emphasis on the most recent form. After that they are reduced by just over 1% a week until they disappear after 104 weeks.

Players must have played a minimum of 40 tournaments and a maximum of 52 over the two years. Each event is given a ‘strength of field’ rating, using a world rating value and a home tour value that basically grades the field using the previous rankings of the competitors. This is converted into a ‘event ranking’, though Majors are always given a fixed event ranking of 100. Event winners are given 100% of the event ranking, 2nd 60%, 3rd 40%, 4th 30%, 5th 24% all the way down to 1.5% for 60th.

The Official World Golf Ranking list is important because it’s used for invites to tournaments including Majors, plus team events like the Ryder and President’s Cups, and even the Olympic Games. A ranking inside the top 50 guarantees an invitation for all the Majors, all World Golf Championship events and the Players Championship.

In 1986, the first rankings had 31 Americans in the top 50, but it was Europeans dominating the top spots, with Bernhard Langer the first World No.1 and Seve Ballasteros and Sandy Lyle ranked second and third. Fast forward to March 2022, and Scottie Scheffler became the 25th man to hold the position as World No.1. Only four men have held the World No.1 position for more than 100 weeks - Rory McIlroy (106), Dustin Johnson (135), Greg Norman (331) and of course Tiger Woods, who has spent 683 weeks, more than 13 years, as the top ranked golfer in the world. At the other end of the scale, Tom Lehman is the only player who could only boast the number 1 ranking for one week only.

In order of when they first reached World No.1, the 25 men who have topped the rankings are:

Timeline of the World No.1