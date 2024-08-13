FedEx Cup Prize Money Payout 2024

The top-30 players on the PGA Tour will fight it out for the biggest share of a record prize-money pool

Viktor Hovland hits a shot in front of the FedEx Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

At the end of a long season with almost 40 possible tournaments for PGA Tour players to contest, the race to become FedEx Cup champion is what drives many of them on.

Only the top-70 golfers on the PGA Tour will contest the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments - the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind - before the top-50 move on to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines the following week.

After that, only the best 30 players will tee it up at East Lake Golf Club in Georgia for the Tour Championship and a chance to significantly increase their bank balance while becoming the latest FedEx Cup champion.

The total prize pool for all three FedEx Cup Playoff events is $100 million. Both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship sees $20 million on offer, with the respective winner paid $3.6 million and the runner-up earning $2.16 million.

FedEx Cup prize money has increased exponentially in recent years, with 2024's tally up $65 million from as recently as 2018, where the winner earned $2.5 million less than whoever finishes as runner-up this season.

Scottie Scheffler at the Open Championship 2024

Scottie Scheffler led the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the prize money is akin to that of a Signature Event, there are 2,000 FedEx Cup points available for the winner in the first two Playoff tournaments compared to 700 during the regular season.

That will be key for the chasing pack as 69 other golfers chase runaway leader, Scottie Scheffler.

Once the top-30 reach the Tour Championship, though, it will be a battle to make the top-10 and pick up an extra bump in their earnings via the FedEx Cup bonus-payment pool. The man who wins the FedEx Cup will collect an extra $25 million.

Below is how much the top-10 in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings will earn after the completion of the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Prize Money Breakdown 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
FedEx Cup PositionPrize Money Payout
1st$25 million
2nd$12.5 million
3rd$7.5 million
4th$6 million
5th$5 million
6th$3.5 million
7th$2.75 million
8th$2.25 million
9th$2 million
10th$1.75 million

Who Is Favorite To Win The FedEx Cup?

Scheffler has a near-2000-point lead over his nearest rival Xander Schauffele heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and, as such, is the considerable favorite to bank an extra $25 million - on top of the circa $36.5 million he has already earned in 2024 alone.

Schauffele has been playing some of the best golf of his life this year, though, and will still feel he can overturn that deficit. Plus, three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is back in third and has already proved he has the capability to win the BMW Championship and Tour Championship before now.

FedEx Cup Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TournamentDateCourseField Eligibility
FedEx St Jude ChampionshipAugust 15 - 18TPC SouthwindFedEx Cup Top-70
BMW ChampionshipAugust 22 - 25Castle Rock Golf ClubFedEx Cup Top-50
Tour ChampionshipAugust 29 - September 1East Lake Golf ClubFedEx Cup Top-30
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸