FedEx Cup Prize Money Payout 2024

At the end of a long season with almost 40 possible tournaments for PGA Tour players to contest, the race to become FedEx Cup champion is what drives many of them on.

Only the top-70 golfers on the PGA Tour will contest the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments - the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind - before the top-50 move on to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines the following week.

After that, only the best 30 players will tee it up at East Lake Golf Club in Georgia for the Tour Championship and a chance to significantly increase their bank balance while becoming the latest FedEx Cup champion.

The total prize pool for all three FedEx Cup Playoff events is $100 million. Both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship sees $20 million on offer, with the respective winner paid $3.6 million and the runner-up earning $2.16 million.

FedEx Cup prize money has increased exponentially in recent years, with 2024's tally up $65 million from as recently as 2018, where the winner earned $2.5 million less than whoever finishes as runner-up this season.

Scottie Scheffler led the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the prize money is akin to that of a Signature Event, there are 2,000 FedEx Cup points available for the winner in the first two Playoff tournaments compared to 700 during the regular season.

That will be key for the chasing pack as 69 other golfers chase runaway leader, Scottie Scheffler.

Once the top-30 reach the Tour Championship, though, it will be a battle to make the top-10 and pick up an extra bump in their earnings via the FedEx Cup bonus-payment pool. The man who wins the FedEx Cup will collect an extra $25 million.

Below is how much the top-10 in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings will earn after the completion of the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Prize Money Breakdown 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally FedEx Cup Position Prize Money Payout 1st $25 million 2nd $12.5 million 3rd $7.5 million 4th $6 million 5th $5 million 6th $3.5 million 7th $2.75 million 8th $2.25 million 9th $2 million 10th $1.75 million

Who Is Favorite To Win The FedEx Cup?

Scheffler has a near-2000-point lead over his nearest rival Xander Schauffele heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and, as such, is the considerable favorite to bank an extra $25 million - on top of the circa $36.5 million he has already earned in 2024 alone.

Schauffele has been playing some of the best golf of his life this year, though, and will still feel he can overturn that deficit. Plus, three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is back in third and has already proved he has the capability to win the BMW Championship and Tour Championship before now.

FedEx Cup Schedule