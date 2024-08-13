FedEx Cup Prize Money Payout 2024
The top-30 players on the PGA Tour will fight it out for the biggest share of a record prize-money pool
At the end of a long season with almost 40 possible tournaments for PGA Tour players to contest, the race to become FedEx Cup champion is what drives many of them on.
Only the top-70 golfers on the PGA Tour will contest the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments - the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind - before the top-50 move on to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines the following week.
After that, only the best 30 players will tee it up at East Lake Golf Club in Georgia for the Tour Championship and a chance to significantly increase their bank balance while becoming the latest FedEx Cup champion.
The total prize pool for all three FedEx Cup Playoff events is $100 million. Both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship sees $20 million on offer, with the respective winner paid $3.6 million and the runner-up earning $2.16 million.
FedEx Cup prize money has increased exponentially in recent years, with 2024's tally up $65 million from as recently as 2018, where the winner earned $2.5 million less than whoever finishes as runner-up this season.
While the prize money is akin to that of a Signature Event, there are 2,000 FedEx Cup points available for the winner in the first two Playoff tournaments compared to 700 during the regular season.
That will be key for the chasing pack as 69 other golfers chase runaway leader, Scottie Scheffler.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Once the top-30 reach the Tour Championship, though, it will be a battle to make the top-10 and pick up an extra bump in their earnings via the FedEx Cup bonus-payment pool. The man who wins the FedEx Cup will collect an extra $25 million.
Below is how much the top-10 in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings will earn after the completion of the Tour Championship.
FedEx Cup Prize Money Breakdown 2024
|FedEx Cup Position
|Prize Money Payout
|1st
|$25 million
|2nd
|$12.5 million
|3rd
|$7.5 million
|4th
|$6 million
|5th
|$5 million
|6th
|$3.5 million
|7th
|$2.75 million
|8th
|$2.25 million
|9th
|$2 million
|10th
|$1.75 million
Who Is Favorite To Win The FedEx Cup?
Scheffler has a near-2000-point lead over his nearest rival Xander Schauffele heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and, as such, is the considerable favorite to bank an extra $25 million - on top of the circa $36.5 million he has already earned in 2024 alone.
Schauffele has been playing some of the best golf of his life this year, though, and will still feel he can overturn that deficit. Plus, three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is back in third and has already proved he has the capability to win the BMW Championship and Tour Championship before now.
FedEx Cup Schedule
|Tournament
|Date
|Course
|Field Eligibility
|FedEx St Jude Championship
|August 15 - 18
|TPC Southwind
|FedEx Cup Top-70
|BMW Championship
|August 22 - 25
|Castle Rock Golf Club
|FedEx Cup Top-50
|Tour Championship
|August 29 - September 1
|East Lake Golf Club
|FedEx Cup Top-30
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Why Golfers Should Be Excited By The New TRUE Linkswear OG Cush Shoe
The all new OG Cush shoe brings serious innovation, comfort and versatility to the iconic Original family
By Elliott Heath Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2024
The best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field for the first of three FedEx Cup tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2024
The best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field for the first of three FedEx Cup tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx Cup Playoffs Format Explained: Including Points And Starting Scores
The PGA Tour's Playoff series features three tournaments that build towards naming the FedEx Cup champion
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Most of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, compete for a purse of $20m in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
Matt Kuchar's 17-Year Streak Ends At The Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour veteran required a victory to maintain his standalone record but was unable to get it done at Sedgefield Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Class Act' Billy Horschel Fist-Pumps Maiden PGA Tour Win For Fellow Competitor Aaron Rai
The eight-time PGA Tour winner was widely praised after supporting Aaron Rai during his Wyndham Championship victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
8 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Wyndham Championship
A number of notable faces are heading home early after missing the cut at the PGA Tour's final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs start
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Breaks Season Ace Record With Hole In One At Weather-Disrupted Wyndham Championship
Joe Highsmith became the second player in a matter of hours to record an ace on the 12th hole at Sedgefield Country Club and also bagged his own slice of history at the same time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rickie Fowler Announces Birth Of Second Daughter In Social Media Post
The six-time PGA Tour winner took to Instagram to reveal the happy news
By Mike Hall Published