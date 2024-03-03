Cognizant Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Erik Van Rooyen Leads As Play Resumes At PGA National

Refresh

Erik van Rooyen continues quest for 59 So we are back underway at PGA National. With very little wind out there and greens a lot softer because of the rain, expect to see some low scoring for the next couple hours of play today. Someone who already went super low today was Erik van Rooyen, who is eight under after 12 holes. He made a whopping seven birdies in his first nine, and added another on the back with no bogeys on his card so far. If he continues to keep a clean score card, he will need at least three more birdies to shoot in the 50s. It may not be enough, however, with the leaders Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat still set to tee off in their final rounds.

WE ARE BACK! We should get around two hours of play in.

PLAY RESUMING IN A MATTER OF MOMENTS Solo leader is ready to get back in action.

PLAY RESUMES IN 10 MINUTES Players are making their way out onto the golf course!

THAT LOOKS SCARY... Best seat in the house?

LEADERBOARD AS THINGS STAND (Image credit: PGATour.com)

ONE THING TO NOTE FROM THIS DELAY Hat tip to NBC's John Wood, who points out that mud balls could be an issue this afternoon and tomorrow. Due to the round starting as normal, preferred lies cannot be implemented despite wet fairways. It means that Lowry, Skinns and Eckroat may have quite a few mud balls for their entire round - something that Erik Van Rooyen didn't have to deal with for his first 11 holes at least.

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES - UPDATED Lowry and Skinns out at 5.10pm local time - should get around an hour's play. 4.20pm: Russell Henley, Ben Silverman

Russell Henley, Ben Silverman 4.30pm: Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan

Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan 4:40pm: Kevin Yu, Victor Perez

Kevin Yu, Victor Perez 4.50pm: Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird

Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird 5pm : Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman 5.10pm: Shane Lowry, David Skinns

The final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches will resume at 4:20 p.m. ET.Players yet to start will add 3 hours, 30 minutes to their original final-round starting time.

PLAY TO RESUME AT 4.20PM ET Play will resume at 4.20pm ET, which is in around 45 minutes' time. The range is back in business!Play is set to resume at 4:20 p.m.

PLAY SHOULD BE STARTING IN NEXT HALF HOUR "I'm sure that we'll be able to get out there," Mark Dusbabek, PGA TOUR Senior Director, Lead TV Rules & Video Analyst said. "It won't be before 3:45, but it will be shortly around that time."

SOME GOOD NEWS? The practice ground is open and players are on the range hitting balls. Looks like we could be back up-and-running in the next 30-45 minutes.

UPDATE Rain has stopped at PGA National. Play won't commence before 3.45pm ET - crews currently assessing the course.

IT'S WET AT PGA NATIONAL. Not sgood

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW DAVID SKINNS? The 42-year-old Englishman is an incredible story this week, having been +150000 or 1,500/1 before the tournament. He is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner who has never had a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour and has made just 13 of 32 cuts on the US circuit. Yet he finds himself T1st after 54-holes at PGA National. Amazing. (Image credit: Getty Images) Read more: Who Is David Skinns? 16 Facts You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Player

ON THE DP WORLD TOUR TODAY... The USA's Jordan Gumberg came through a playoff in South Africa to win his first DPWT title at the SDC Championship. The moment Jordan Gumberg won his first DP World Tour event! ⭐️#SDCChampionship pic.twitter.com/4esu7IFkhDMarch 3, 2024 See more

VAN ROOYEN MAKING TIME FOR FANS The South African, let's remember, is eight-under after 11 holes in the final round - and he had time to greet his fans after play was suspended. We're set to hear more in 20 minutes' time. Despite play being suspended due to weather, @FredVR_ still made time for the fans 👏

NIEMANN'S LATEST OWGR DIG (Image credit: Getty Images) After clinching his second LIV Golf win of the year, the 25-year-old Chilean couldn't help but send another sly jab at the OWGR and Majors qualification. Read more: Joaquin Niemann Takes Another Dig At World Rankings After Latest LIV Golf Win

IN OTHER NEWS (Image credit: Getty Images) DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley delayed his departure in order to see a unifying deal through - yet, his latest comments in an interview with The Times suggest April's deadline will almost certainly be missed. Read more: 'Whether It Is In Six Months... Or 10 Years' - Outgoing DP World Tour CEO Believes Golf's Unification Is 'Inevitable'

UPDATE Practice area is still closed and another update is coming at 3pm local time - another hour to wait. Looking like a Monday finish here sadly.

DAVID SKINNS TELLS THE STORY OF HIS DAMAGED PUTTER The Englishman's flat stick was damaged on Thursday after his caddie took a tumble - but it's still in the bag. On Thursday, @SkinnsyGolf's caddie tripped and bent his putter in the process. Skinns bent the putter back into place, continued to use it, and is now in the final pairing on Sunday

NEXT UPDATE IN 20 MINUTES (Image credit: Getty Images)

FORECAST LOOKS BAD AND THE GOLF COURSE IS VERY WET Sunday weather forecast for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

WE HAVE AN UPDATE An update about an update I'm afraid - the next update will come at 2pm local time in Florida, so in around 25 minutes' time.

A HUGE WIN FOR HANNAH GREEN On the LPGA Tour, the 2019 Women's PGA Champion captured her fourth LPGA Tour title thanks to three consecutive birdies to finish in Singapore.

JOAQUIN NIEMANN WON AGAIN Continuing with other news, it was a second LIV Golf victory in three starts for Joaquin Niemann in Saudi. The Chilean, who also won the Australian Open in late 2023, recently received an invite into The Masters and is one of the world's hottest players right now.

OTHER NEWS IN GOLF Anthony Kim's first week back is in the books, with the American finishing in last-place in his return at LIV Golf Jeddah. Check out Anthony Kim's 5 best quotes from his first week back in nearly 12 years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PACKED LEADERBOARD When play does restart, Van Rooyen will lead with a total of 16 players within four strokes of him. The course is going to be very soft now so we could see a shootout if two or three players get hot, as the South African has shown that there are plenty of birdies out there. Play has been suspended due to inclement weather.1. @FredVR_ -14 (11)T2. @ShaneLowryGolf -13T2. @SkinnsyGolf T2. Austin Eckroat5. @K_m_Mitchell -11 (9)T6. Nine players tied at -10

WHEN WILL PLAY RESTART? Still no updates on when play will continue at PGA National. The rain has really come down in the last 20-30 minutes and the golf course is now very wet. Expecting an update in the next 10-20 minutes.

VAN ROOYEN'S STUNNING FRONT NINE Seven-under on the front for Van Rooyen (he birdied the 10th too) - but will this weather delay halt his momentum? T31 ➡️ T1A blistering start for @FredVR_ in the final round.

PLAY HAS JUST BEEN CALLED Inclement weather calls off play.

BUCKETS FOR VAN ROOYEN The South African looked likely to drop a shot on the 11th, until... "He's putting into a swimming pool!"@FredVR_ sinks a 16-footer for par to keep a one-shot lead.

ERIK VAN ROOYEN 59 WATCH Hello and welcome to our live final round updates. As you join us, with around 45 minutes until the 54-hole leaders tee off, Erik Van Rooyen is eight-under-par after 11 holes! He's one clear at the top, way before the final group goes off, and needs another four birdies to break 60.