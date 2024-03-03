Cognizant Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Erik Van Rooyen Leads As Play Resumes At PGA National

Shane Lowry and David Skinns head out in the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic, although they won't finish until Monday due to a weather delay on Sunday afternoon. They go off at 5.10pm local time.
Erik Van Rooyen got off to a flyer to take the lead after playing his first ten holes in eight-under-par, with the South African reaching 14-under-par.
Lowry, Skinns and Eckroat start at 13-under and should get around 1hr of play in before coming back tomorrow. Follow our live updates throughout the fourth round - where play is currently suspended.
Cognizant Classic Leaderboard
- -14 Van Rooyen
- -13 Lowry, Skinns, Eckroat
- -11 Keith Mitchell
Updates from:
Erik van Rooyen continues quest for 59
So we are back underway at PGA National. With very little wind out there and greens a lot softer because of the rain, expect to see some low scoring for the next couple hours of play today.
Someone who already went super low today was Erik van Rooyen, who is eight under after 12 holes. He made a whopping seven birdies in his first nine, and added another on the back with no bogeys on his card so far. If he continues to keep a clean score card, he will need at least three more birdies to shoot in the 50s.
It may not be enough, however, with the leaders Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat still set to tee off in their final rounds.
WE ARE BACK!
We should get around two hours of play in.
PLAY RESUMING IN A MATTER OF MOMENTS
Solo leader is ready to get back in action.@FredVR_ | @The_Cognizant pic.twitter.com/RNQGKpuzVDMarch 3, 2024
PLAY RESUMES IN 10 MINUTES
Players are making their way out onto the golf course!
THAT LOOKS SCARY...
Best seat in the house? pic.twitter.com/ogYaxnYjU5March 3, 2024
LEADERBOARD AS THINGS STAND
ONE THING TO NOTE FROM THIS DELAY
Hat tip to NBC's John Wood, who points out that mud balls could be an issue this afternoon and tomorrow.
Due to the round starting as normal, preferred lies cannot be implemented despite wet fairways. It means that Lowry, Skinns and Eckroat may have quite a few mud balls for their entire round - something that Erik Van Rooyen didn't have to deal with for his first 11 holes at least.
COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES - UPDATED
Lowry and Skinns out at 5.10pm local time - should get around an hour's play.
- 4.20pm: Russell Henley, Ben Silverman
- 4.30pm: Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan
- 4:40pm: Kevin Yu, Victor Perez
- 4.50pm: Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird
- 5pm : Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman
- 5.10pm: Shane Lowry, David Skinns
The final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches will resume at 4:20 p.m. ET.Players yet to start will add 3 hours, 30 minutes to their original final-round starting time.March 3, 2024
PLAY TO RESUME AT 4.20PM ET
Play will resume at 4.20pm ET, which is in around 45 minutes' time.
The range is back in business!Play is set to resume at 4:20 p.m. @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/rTYOZ7t0TbMarch 3, 2024
PLAY SHOULD BE STARTING IN NEXT HALF HOUR
"I'm sure that we'll be able to get out there," Mark Dusbabek, PGA TOUR Senior Director, Lead TV Rules & Video Analyst said.
"It won't be before 3:45, but it will be shortly around that time."
SOME GOOD NEWS?
The practice ground is open and players are on the range hitting balls. Looks like we could be back up-and-running in the next 30-45 minutes.
UPDATE
Rain has stopped at PGA National. Play won't commence before 3.45pm ET - crews currently assessing the course.
IT'S WET AT PGA NATIONAL.
Not sgood pic.twitter.com/7kvCSAM4p4March 3, 2024
HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW DAVID SKINNS?
The 42-year-old Englishman is an incredible story this week, having been +150000 or 1,500/1 before the tournament.
He is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner who has never had a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour and has made just 13 of 32 cuts on the US circuit.
Yet he finds himself T1st after 54-holes at PGA National. Amazing.
Read more: Who Is David Skinns? 16 Facts You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Player
ON THE DP WORLD TOUR TODAY...
The USA's Jordan Gumberg came through a playoff in South Africa to win his first DPWT title at the SDC Championship.
The moment Jordan Gumberg won his first DP World Tour event! ⭐️#SDCChampionship pic.twitter.com/4esu7IFkhDMarch 3, 2024
VAN ROOYEN MAKING TIME FOR FANS
The South African, let's remember, is eight-under after 11 holes in the final round - and he had time to greet his fans after play was suspended.
We're set to hear more in 20 minutes' time.
Despite play being suspended due to weather, @FredVR_ still made time for the fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/O3Nh2L1k5YMarch 3, 2024
NIEMANN'S LATEST OWGR DIG
After clinching his second LIV Golf win of the year, the 25-year-old Chilean couldn't help but send another sly jab at the OWGR and Majors qualification.
Read more: Joaquin Niemann Takes Another Dig At World Rankings After Latest LIV Golf Win
IN OTHER NEWS
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley delayed his departure in order to see a unifying deal through - yet, his latest comments in an interview with The Times suggest April's deadline will almost certainly be missed.
Read more: 'Whether It Is In Six Months... Or 10 Years' - Outgoing DP World Tour CEO Believes Golf's Unification Is 'Inevitable'
UPDATE
Practice area is still closed and another update is coming at 3pm local time - another hour to wait.
Looking like a Monday finish here sadly.
DAVID SKINNS TELLS THE STORY OF HIS DAMAGED PUTTER
The Englishman's flat stick was damaged on Thursday after his caddie took a tumble - but it's still in the bag.
On Thursday, @SkinnsyGolf's caddie tripped and bent his putter in the process. Skinns bent the putter back into place, continued to use it, and is now in the final pairing on Sunday @The_Cognizant 😯 pic.twitter.com/ThASNjSqmzMarch 3, 2024
NEXT UPDATE IN 20 MINUTES
FORECAST LOOKS BAD AND THE GOLF COURSE IS VERY WET
Sunday weather forecast for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches pic.twitter.com/AAC8jXEFwlMarch 3, 2024
WE HAVE AN UPDATE
An update about an update I'm afraid - the next update will come at 2pm local time in Florida, so in around 25 minutes' time.
A HUGE WIN FOR HANNAH GREEN
On the LPGA Tour, the 2019 Women's PGA Champion captured her fourth LPGA Tour title thanks to three consecutive birdies to finish in Singapore.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
JOAQUIN NIEMANN WON AGAIN
Continuing with other news, it was a second LIV Golf victory in three starts for Joaquin Niemann in Saudi.
The Chilean, who also won the Australian Open in late 2023, recently received an invite into The Masters and is one of the world's hottest players right now.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
OTHER NEWS IN GOLF
Anthony Kim's first week back is in the books, with the American finishing in last-place in his return at LIV Golf Jeddah.
Check out Anthony Kim's 5 best quotes from his first week back in nearly 12 years.
PACKED LEADERBOARD
When play does restart, Van Rooyen will lead with a total of 16 players within four strokes of him.
The course is going to be very soft now so we could see a shootout if two or three players get hot, as the South African has shown that there are plenty of birdies out there.
Play has been suspended @The_Cognizant due to inclement weather.1. @FredVR_ -14 (11)T2. @ShaneLowryGolf -13T2. @SkinnsyGolf T2. Austin Eckroat5. @K_m_Mitchell -11 (9)T6. Nine players tied at -10 pic.twitter.com/MAE1R1plb1March 3, 2024
WHEN WILL PLAY RESTART?
Still no updates on when play will continue at PGA National.
The rain has really come down in the last 20-30 minutes and the golf course is now very wet. Expecting an update in the next 10-20 minutes.
VAN ROOYEN'S STUNNING FRONT NINE
Seven-under on the front for Van Rooyen (he birdied the 10th too) - but will this weather delay halt his momentum?
T31 ➡️ T1A blistering start for @FredVR_ in the final round @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/m1tt97ki60March 3, 2024
PLAY HAS JUST BEEN CALLED
Inclement weather calls off play.
BUCKETS FOR VAN ROOYEN
The South African looked likely to drop a shot on the 11th, until...
"He's putting into a swimming pool!"@FredVR_ sinks a 16-footer for par to keep a one-shot lead @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/GMAqAG0a4wMarch 3, 2024
ERIK VAN ROOYEN 59 WATCH
Hello and welcome to our live final round updates. As you join us, with around 45 minutes until the 54-hole leaders tee off, Erik Van Rooyen is eight-under-par after 11 holes!
He's one clear at the top, way before the final group goes off, and needs another four birdies to break 60.
Shane Lowry enters the final round with the co-lead and starts as favorite to secure his first regular PGA Tour win.
He'll have to fend off the likes of English journeyman David Skinns and the up-and-coming Austin Eckroat on Sunday afternoon at PGA National.
It's set to be a thrilling final round at a brilliant course - stay with us for all the latest.