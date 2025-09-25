The Ryder Cup Is Here - These Are 15 Of My Favorite Limited Edition Collections

The wait is over - truly one of the best events on the entire sporting calendar has arrived as the Europeans travel to try and retain the Ryder Cup trophy against a strong US side at Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald takes his mighty men to New York after a dominant victory at Marco Simone two years ago, a result that will no doubt put a significantly-sized chip on the shoulder of a United States team that features some of the very best players in the world - Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele just to name a few. Europe haven't won on American soil since the Miracle at Medinah back in 2012... can they do it again?

We'll find out the answer to that question on Sunday evening. In the meantime, to scratch the itch of my excitement, I've been monitoring all the major brands in the game of golf to see what cool limited edition pieces have dropped ahead of the battle at Bethpage. From golf clubs to shoes, headcovers to hoodies, there's something in here for just about anyone who wants a souvenir or collectors item to mark the 2025 Ryder Cup.

TaylorMade

TaylorMade always go big when it comes to limited edition releases to mark the biggest events in golf. They release some of the coolest golf staff bags ahead of each major as well as releasing the likes of Rory McIlroy's 'Rors' golf ball to celebrate his win at The Masters earlier this year. What they've delivered for the Ryder Cup, however, blows all of those out of the water.

Meet the limited edition Ryder Cup Qi35 Driver. Available in both US and UK colors, it's the same cutting edge technology that has made the Qi35 one of the best golf drivers on the market, the only difference being the looks - red, white, and blue for Team USA and blue and gold for Team Europe. They are collectors pieces that are also fully playable!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade Qi35 Teams Edition USA Driver View at TaylorMade Golf The Team USA driver sports the classic red, white and blue of the American flag whilst showcasing a map of the US on the sole, alongside nine stars the circle the back of the crown to mark each of the nine victories the American side has had in the modern Ryder Cup format since 1979. TaylorMade Qi35 Teams Edition Europe Driver View at TaylorMade Golf Stars also feature on the crown of the European Ryder Cup Qi35, but this time there are 13 to mark the number of victories Europe has had since 1979. The blue and golf color scheme is complimented by a map of Europe, just in case anyone who purchases this driver forgets who they're supporting...

Srixon

(Image credit: Srixon)

"Keegan has always embodied what it means to be a competitor, and now, a leader."

Those were the words of Noelle Zavaleta, Media and Communications Director at Srixon as the brand revealed their limited edition Keegan Bradley Signature Series Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Keegan won't be teeing it up at Bethpage Black, much to my personal disappointment, Srixon have dedicated this unique golf ball to the Ryder Cup captain, inspired by Bradley's fiery competitive personality. Srixon say the ball is inspired by Keegan's bold personality and pride in American team golf, something I'm sure they will hope drags the US team over the line to retake the famous golf trophy in New York.

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND - Keegan Bradley Signature Series Ball: at Srixon The Z Star Diamond is a golf ball designed for players who seek a blend of greenside control, long-game distance, and optimized spin on long and mid-iron shots. It's also perfect for those who are cheering on team USA this weekend as Srixon tip their hat to Bradley, a player they have sponsored for well over a decade. Perhaps we'll see J.J. Spaun using them at Bethpage Black? Shane Lowry may also use them, however I think that would be the less likely of the two...

Callaway

Accessories are the name of the game for many brands in the run up to the Ryder Cup, with Callaway releasing a number of special edition items that won't put much of a dent in your wallet or purse.

Their quality fusion glove has been given both a US and European makeover and is part of a number of neat releases that include headwear, towels, headcovers and more for both sides of the coin at Bethpage Black.

Callaway Team USA Headcover: at Callaway You can keep your driver safe whilst also showing your teams colors with these neat Callaway headcovers, available for both team USA and team Europe.

Titleist

Titleist provide the most popular golf ball on tour, the Pro V1, and it will once again be in use this week by both teams in New York. The brand rarely do anything flashy when it comes to limited edition releases, but these commemorative Ryder Cup Pro V1 golf balls could prove a great souvenir whether you'll be on the ground at Bethpage or you're just a Ryder Cup nut like myself.

Titleist 2025 Ryder Cup Pro V1 Golf Balls : at Ryder Cup Shop I personally think a sleeve of golf balls make a great ornament to commemorate a big tournament or event you have either attended or watched at home and considering the Pro V1 is the most popular ball in golf, choosing these to represent Titleist in this limited ediiton guide felt like a no-brainer.

Ping

Ping originally released their 'Anthem Collection' for the US Open at Oakmont Country Club earlier this year but have revived it ahead of the Ryder Cup. This collection is very much for those cheering on the stars and stripes rather than the visiting Europeans...

Ping Anthem Tour Snapback: at Ping The Anthem Tour snapback is just one of a number of headwear options in Ping's Anthem Collection, all of which ooze American pride. You can turn this notch up or down however you like, with more subtle hats available as well as a big lettered 'USA' hat to remind people who you are supporting in case they forget. Red, white and blue Ping headcovers are also available.

PUMA

Speaking of the 2025 US Open, the eventual winner at Oakmont was J.J. Spaun and he'll be teeing it up at Bethpage this week as a result. To celebrate this, Puma have released three limited edition versions of their IGNITE ELEVATE Tour golf shoes for J.J. Spaun to wear in the 2025 Ryder Cup. Spaun himself helped with the design process, asking PUMA Golf to design a fresh, patriotic look that also tells his life story. The result are shoes that pay tribute to his bi-coastal story – reflecting his California roots on the left shoe and New York, host of this year’s tournament, on the right.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma)

A silhouette of Spaun sinking the U.S. Open-winning putt on the insole and the initials of his family on the heel are just a few of the personal touches included on these shoes which, unfortunately, aren't for general sale.

adidas

Ludvig Aberg practices his putting at Bethpage Black in the Ryder Cup Adizero ZG golf shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

adidas have given their fabulous Adizero ZG golf shoes a Ryder Cup makeover this week for both the USA and Europe. It's not the most flashy design we've ever seen, but that's ok - especially when you consider these are one of, if not the best spikeless golf shoe on the market and one of the best golf shoes money can buy, period.

Peter Millar

Peter Millar make some of the best golf clothes out there - this isn't breaking news. Given they have the license to produce apparel for the 2025 Ryder Cup, there aren't many better brands to opt for if you are indeed looking for a commemorative piece of clothing to mark the event.

Their Ryder Cup collection features a range of items from polo shirts and quarter zips to reversible vests and souvenir t-shirts. The quarter zip I've selected below is my favorite, but it was a tough choice!

Peter Millar 45th Ryder Cup Perth Birdseye Performance Quarter-Zip: at Peter Millar Peter Millar's iconic Birdseye Performance 1/4 zip gets a Ryder Cup stamp of approval ahead of the matches at Bethpage Black. It offers four-way stretch, wicking and easy-care to keep you comfortable on and off the golf course.

There are 26 items to choose from in FootJoy's Ryder Cup collection which features a range of apparel for both men and women.

What I love about this collection is the use of different logos - a lot of the apparel in this guide features the standard Ryder Cup crest which almost looks like the logo of a European soccer team, but FootJoy have also opted for the simplicity of the beautiful gold Ryder Cup trophy which I think looks fantastic.

FootJoy 1927 Trophy Hoodie: at FootJoy The 1927 Trophy hoodie looks great and will provide plenty of comfort thanks to the cotton and polyester makeup combined with the elastic knit cuffs provide added comfort and fit while wearing.

G/FORE

It's a much smaller collection compared to their expansive US Open releases over at G/FORE, with just nine products on offer. However, they all look fantastic.

Hats, polo shirts, hoodies and quarter zips mean there is something for everyone from one of the boldest brands in the sport.

G/FORE Release 2025 Ryder Cup Hoodie: at G/FORE This Ryder Cup hoodie is made up of 86% cotton, meaning it's one of the comfiest Ryder Cup apparel options you can buy. The cool, relaxed fit means it's easy to layer and partner with the rest of your outfit, be that at home or on the golf course.

Holderness & Bourne

Similarly to FootJoy, Holderness & Bourne have opted for the simplicity of the small Ryder Cup trophy logo on the hoodie I've choosen below which oozes class through simplicity.

The brand are also known for making some of the best golf clothes out there in terms of quality so although the prices are on the higher side of the scale, it's replicated in the quality of the products.

Holderness & Bourne 2025 Ryder Cup Liberty Red Jackson Pullover: at Holderness & Bourne The Jackson is a lightweight performance hoodie cut from one of the softest performance fabrics Holderness & Bourne have ever developed. The brand believe less is more when it comes to golf hoodies, meaning the small Ryder Cup trophy logo is the perfect fit to compliment the streamlined and stylish design.

RLX

RLX, the sports brand of Ralph Lauren, will once again be tasked with providing the outfits for the US team this week at Bethpage Black - and they've knocked it out of the park doing just that.

(Image credit: RLX)

Ralph Lauren have long been associated with the Ryder Cup in their role as Official Team Outfitters for the United States and, unsurprisingly, plenty of red, white and blue is show for Keegan Bradley's side this week.

These outfits are inspired by Team USA's "unwavering spirit" as well as timeless Polo style.

(Image credit: RLX)

RLX U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt: at Ralph Lauren As part of the RLX U.S. Ryder Cup Team Collection, this Polo shirt will be worn on the opening day of the competition on Friday. Crafted with moisture-wicking materials, it will keep you both comfortable and dry as you show of your patriotism.

PRG

I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes to headcovers which means PRG are always one of my first stops when I set out to write these roundup articles ahead of big tournaments.

They have a range of some of the coolest golf accessories to mark the occasion - headcovers, of course, posters, pitch repairers and more.

You have plenty to choose from when it comes to the headcovers with team USA and team Europe options available as well as the top quality 1927 Collection featuring headcovers sporting the Ryder Cup logo on their signature VANTO leather. For the more artsy golfers out there, the Lee Wybranski features works from the famed golf artist that include designs for collectors, fans, and players alike.

PRG 2025 Ryder Cup Times Square Driver Cover View at PRG My personal favorite is the Ryder Cup Times Square headcover. Celebrating all the upcoming action in New York this September, this piece celebrates the excitement of golf's greatest team event coming to the Big Apple via a beautiful Lee Wybranski drawing.

Fujikura

(Image credit: Fujikura)

Resident shaft tester Joe Ferguson has been testing plenty of the best driver shafts over recent weeks and months and one name that always appears near the top is Fujikura.

As the global golf spotlight turns to Bethpage, the brand have released special editions of their popular 2025 VENTUS Rivals Limited Edition shafts in Team USA or Team Europe editions to allow you to represent your patriotic pride.

These shafts aren't available directly from the Fujikura website but they provide a list of Charter Dealers carrying the VENTUS Rivals Edition shaft so wherever you are, you'll be able to get your hands on one.

Superstroke

(Image credit: Superstroke)

What I really like about SuperStroke is how much they've pushed the boat out in terms of weird and sometimes whacky putter grip designs in the past number of years. Have a customized putter grip never felt like a thing growing up but now quite a few of my playing partners have bright, colorful putter grips that show off a bit of personality. Although I'm a traditionalist and prefer a skinny, standard putter grip, I do find myself feeling envious of my friend's 'Lucky Clover' grip.

Their designs for the Ryder Cup are more subdued, but still look fantastic. The brand say they embody the spirit of international competition and for those who have eagle eyes, you may spot some members of both Ryder Cup teams using them year-round even when it isn't a Ryder Cup year!