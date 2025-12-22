Mito Pereira Announces Retirement From Pro Golf

Mito Pereira has announced his retirement from professional golf at the age of 30.

The Chilean says he has been "thoughtfully considering" his decision for "some time" and now hopes to return to his homeland and focus on his personal life.

Pereira turned pro in 2015 after attending Texas Tech University.

He joined the PGA Tour in 2021 after winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour and representing Chile at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he finished one stroke shy of the bronze medal playoff.

One of the most well-known moments of his career occurred when he was leading the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills after 71 holes before double-bogeying the final hole to miss out on the playoff between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by one stroke. It was only his second Major appearance.

He joined LIV Golf in 2023 and has played three seasons on the Saudi-backed circuit. Pereira was relegated this year after finishing 51st in the standings.

Read Mito Pereira's retirement announcement:

“Hello everyone. I'm writing these lines to share that, after a period of reflection, I have decided to bring my career as a professional golfer to an end. This was not a decision made overnight, but one I have been thoughtfully considering for some time, waiting for the right moment to communicate it.

After many years connected to this beautiful sport, priorities naturally evolve. Today, my main desire is to step away from constant travel, return to Chile, and focus on my personal life.

Golf played a fundamental role in my life. It allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, to meet incredible people, experience different cultures, and set goals - most of which I was fortunate enough to achieve - taking steps I never imagined possible. I now begin a new chapter feeling happy, motivated, and at peace, without urgency about what the future may bring. I simply want you to know that I am well and proud of what I accomplished in this sport.

I carry with me unforgettable memories: the three Korn Ferry Tour titles that earned me a place on the PGA Tour; my time on the LIV Tour, where I discovered many destinations and truly enjoyed competing as part of an incredible team, Team Torque; and the honor of representing Chile at the Pan American Games and the Olympic Games. Standing on the podium in Lima 2019 and narrowly missing an Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020 are moments that will remain forever in my memory and in my heart.

I would like to thank Anto, my family, and all my friends, both within and beyond golf. I am also deeply grateful to my manager, coach, team, sponsors who trusted the process, and the many fans that always made me feel loved. Throughout this long journey, many people supported and contributed to my development, and I will always be thankful to them.

I spent many years living away from home, in another country, countless weeks in hotels and airports. Now, the time has come to pause. Chile is my place in the world, and my family is my reason for being. Golf taught me resilience, how to navigate both good and difficult moments, and how to make discipline and goals a way of life. I believe I am well prepared for what lies ahead.

Thank you all.

A big hug,

Mito Pereira."