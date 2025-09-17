Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times 2025

The Ryder Cup schedule has become clearer after tee times were revealed for the three competition days at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The PGA of America has released a preliminary schedule for the biennial contest which shared the times each of the 28 matches that will take place.

And while we know a European player will hit the first tee shot on Friday morning in a foursomes match, the exact names involved will remain under wraps until at least the Opening Ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

During both Friday and Saturday, there will be a Foursomes session in the morning and a Four-balls session in the afternoon prior to the highly-anticipated singles session on Sunday.

But, before the action begins, as has become tradition, the Ryder Cup all-star match will precede the main event with a number of celebrity names playing 10 holes to whet the appetite for what is to come over the following three days. That is due to take place on Wednesday morning over holes 1, 15, 16, 17 and 18 (twice through).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans who wish to watch any or all of the action throughout the week can do so thanks to a stacked Ryder Cup TV schedule wherever you are in the world.

Below, we've listed the full schedule which outlines how the week is expected to play out at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

RYDER CUP SCHEDULE

All times ET

Monday 22nd - Practice Day

Tuesday 23rd - Practice Day

Wednesday 24th - All-Star Match (From 7:45am)/Practice Day

Thursday 25th - Final Practice Day

Friday 26th - Day One

Saturday 27th - Day Two

Sunday 28th - Day Three

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RYDER CUP TEE TIMES

Friday 26th - Foursomes

7:10am: Match 1

7:26am: Match 2

7:42am: Match 3

7:58am: Match 4

Friday 26th - Fourballs

12:25pm: Match 5

12:41pm: Match 6

12:57pm: Match 7

1:13pm: Match 8

Saturday 27th - Foursomes

7:10am: Match 9

7:26am: Match 10

7:42am: Match 11

7:58am: Match 12

Saturday 27th - Fourballs

12:25pm: Match 13

12:41pm: Match 14

12:57pm: Match 15

1:13pm: Match 16

Sunday 28th - Singles

12:02pm: Match 17

12:13pm: Match 18

12:24pm: Match 19

12:35pm: Match 20

12:46pm: Match 21

12:57pm: Match 22

13:08pm: Match 23

13:19pm: Match 24

13:30pm: Match 25

13:41pm: Match 26

13:52pm: Match 27

14:03pm: Match 28

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RYDER CUP TV TIMES

US (ET)

Monday, September 22nd - Live From The Ryder Cup: 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel)

- Live From The Ryder Cup: 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel) Tuesday, September 23rd - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel)

- Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel) Wednesday, September 24th - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel)

- Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel) Thursday, September 25th - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel), 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel)

- Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel), 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel) Friday, September 26th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)

- Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock) Live Coverage: 7:00am - 6:00pm (USA Network)

7:00am - 6:00pm (USA Network) Featured Matches: 7:05am - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

7:05am - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock) Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

Saturday, September 27th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)

- Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock) Live Coverage: 7:00am - 6:00pm (USA Network)

Featured Matches: 7:05am - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

Sunday, September 28th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 10:00am - 12:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)

- Breakfast At Bethpage: 10:00am - 12:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock) Live Coverage: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network)

Featured Matches: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

UK (BST)