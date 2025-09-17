Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times 2025
Find out which day and what time each session is due to occur at Bethpage Black as Team USA and Team Europe do battle for the Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup schedule has become clearer after tee times were revealed for the three competition days at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
The PGA of America has released a preliminary schedule for the biennial contest which shared the times each of the 28 matches that will take place.
And while we know a European player will hit the first tee shot on Friday morning in a foursomes match, the exact names involved will remain under wraps until at least the Opening Ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
During both Friday and Saturday, there will be a Foursomes session in the morning and a Four-balls session in the afternoon prior to the highly-anticipated singles session on Sunday.
But, before the action begins, as has become tradition, the Ryder Cup all-star match will precede the main event with a number of celebrity names playing 10 holes to whet the appetite for what is to come over the following three days. That is due to take place on Wednesday morning over holes 1, 15, 16, 17 and 18 (twice through).
Fans who wish to watch any or all of the action throughout the week can do so thanks to a stacked Ryder Cup TV schedule wherever you are in the world.
Below, we've listed the full schedule which outlines how the week is expected to play out at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
RYDER CUP SCHEDULE
All times ET
- Monday 22nd - Practice Day
- Tuesday 23rd - Practice Day
- Wednesday 24th - All-Star Match (From 7:45am)/Practice Day
- Thursday 25th - Final Practice Day
- Friday 26th - Day One
- Saturday 27th - Day Two
- Sunday 28th - Day Three
RYDER CUP TEE TIMES
- Friday 26th - Foursomes
- 7:10am: Match 1
- 7:26am: Match 2
- 7:42am: Match 3
- 7:58am: Match 4
- Friday 26th - Fourballs
- 12:25pm: Match 5
- 12:41pm: Match 6
- 12:57pm: Match 7
- 1:13pm: Match 8
- Saturday 27th - Foursomes
- 7:10am: Match 9
- 7:26am: Match 10
- 7:42am: Match 11
- 7:58am: Match 12
- Saturday 27th - Fourballs
- 12:25pm: Match 13
- 12:41pm: Match 14
- 12:57pm: Match 15
- 1:13pm: Match 16
- Sunday 28th - Singles
- 12:02pm: Match 17
- 12:13pm: Match 18
- 12:24pm: Match 19
- 12:35pm: Match 20
- 12:46pm: Match 21
- 12:57pm: Match 22
- 13:08pm: Match 23
- 13:19pm: Match 24
- 13:30pm: Match 25
- 13:41pm: Match 26
- 13:52pm: Match 27
- 14:03pm: Match 28
RYDER CUP TV TIMES
US (ET)
- Monday, September 22nd - Live From The Ryder Cup: 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Tuesday, September 23rd - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Wednesday, September 24th - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 4:00pm (Golf Channel), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Thursday, September 25th - Live From The Ryder Cup: 8:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel), 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday, September 26th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)
- Live Coverage: 7:00am - 6:00pm (USA Network)
- Featured Matches: 7:05am - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
- Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
- Saturday, September 27th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 6:00am - 8:00am (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)
- Live Coverage: 7:00am - 6:00pm (USA Network)
- Featured Matches: 7:05am - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
- Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
- Sunday, September 28th - Breakfast At Bethpage: 10:00am - 12:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app, Ryder Cup YouTube & Peacock)
- Live Coverage: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network)
- Featured Matches: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
- Live From The Ryder Cup: 6:00pm - 8:00pm (RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App & Peacock)
UK (BST)
- Monday, September 22nd - Practice Day: 8:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Tuesday, September 23rd - Practice Day: 1:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Wednesday, September 24th - Practice Day: 1:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Thursday, September 25th - Practice Day: 1:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, September 26th - Day One: 9:00am - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, September 27th - Day Two: 9:00am - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, September 28th - Day Three: 2:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
