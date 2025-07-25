Bethpage Black: 7 Things To Know About The 2025 Ryder Cup Venue
The New York municipal course is hosting the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2025 – here are seven things you may not know about it
Bethpage Black is located in Farmingdale, New York, having opened in 1936.
However, it’s only since the turn of the century that the municipal course has really shot to prominence, with the most high-profile tournaments it has hosted since then including two editions of the US Open and a PGA Championship.
In 2025, it adds the Ryder Cup to that impressive list, as Keegan Bradley's Team USA attempts to wrestle the trophy back from Luke Donald’s Team Europe after its 16.5-11.5 defeat two years ago at Marco Simone in Italy.
Given the caliber of events that it has hosted, it is hardly surprising that it provides a stern test for anyone who plays it – a fact is made abundantly clear to players before they even reach the first tee with a particularly ominous sign.
Here are some facts you may not be familiar with about the course.
More Than A Golf Course
Bethpage Black is one of five courses at Bethpage State Park, with the other four being the Yellow, Green, Blue, Red courses.
The Green Course came first, with the Blue, Red and Black courses opening by 1936 and the Yellow Course not opening until 22 years later.
The Yellow Course is regarded as the easiest, followed by Green, Blue and Red, with Bethpage Black the most difficult.
It’s not just golf that the 1,477-acre park is known for, either. There are also tennis courts, a polo field, cross-country skiing trails and hiking and biking trails, along with picnic and recreational areas.
Iconic Warning Sign
While Bethpage Black is considered the most difficult of the five, can it really be that intimidating?
Any player preparing for a round who doubts the challenge that lies ahead only needs to look at the famous warning sign that greets them before they reach the first tee.
Affixed to an iron railing since the 1980s, the sign reads: “Warning - The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers”
The sign gained notoriety during the TV coverage of the 2002 US Open, and it proved accurate as winner Tiger Woods was the only player to finish under par.
Nowadays, it provides an essential photo opportunity for anyone visiting, while the pro shop sells souvenirs featuring the warning.
Brutal Course Rating
While that sign will strike fear into many players before they even begin their round, how difficult is it really?
According to the stats, very difficult indeed. Per BlueGolf, it has a course rating of 78 and a slope rating of 155 – the maximum.
Anyone playing the course will immediately see why, with its narrow fairways, deep rough and brutal bunkers.
Meanwhile, Nick Watney at the 2012 Barclays remains the only player to finish double-digits under par, at 10-under for the tournament.
Brooks Koepka holds the course record, carding a 63 in the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship, which he eventually won.
Confusion Over The Designer
For many years, A.W. Tillinghast was credited as the course's designer, but that all changed after it was announced as the site for the 2002 US Open.
In the years beforehand, Joe Burbeck, son of former Bethpage State Park superintendent Joseph H. Burbeck, had tried to have recognition for the design accredited to his father.
Per Golf Digest, he gave it one last try with a letter to the publication, urging a correction of the record, having memories of seeing blueprints of Bethpage Black in his father’s office and being present at the course to visit the crews working on the layout.
It turns out his memory was not deceiving him - the official history of the Long Island State Parks, which was published in 1959, states: “The four golf courses constructed as work-relief projects were designed and constructed under the direction of Joseph H. Burbeck, the Superintendent of the park.”
Nowadays, Burbeck is officially credited with the design, with Tillinghast as a consultant.
It’s Incredibly Cheap To Play
Bethpage Black may be one of the best public golf courses in the US, and the host of several huge tournaments, but it’s also one of the cheapest to play.
Adult New York state residents can play a round for as little as $44 for a twilight tee time, while the maximum they will pay is $80. For out-of-state players, the cheapest twilight green fee is $88, with the highest charge of $160 for 18 holes on a weekend.
The Waiting Game
While it’s not expensive to play Bethpage Black, getting a tee time could be the biggest issue. The key is to get there early… or, more accurately late.
Throughout the summer, each night, the parking lot fills up with players eager to snare a tee time for the next day, with those waiting given a ticket indicating their place in the line-up.
A Public Course First
The 2002 US Open, which was held at Bethpage Black, was the 102nd edition of the Major, but it was the first to be held on a municipal course.
The possibility of hosting a US Open at the course began in 1995 when USGA associates visited the site along with designer Rees Jones.
However, they found a layout that was suffering inevitable wear and tear from withstanding 45,000 rounds a year.
Jones got to work on the renovation, and seven years later, it was ready to host the Major for the first time, which became known as the People's US Open due to Bethpage Black’s status as a public course.
Torrey Pines’ South Course and Chambers Bay are the other public courses to have hosted the US Open since, while it returned to Bethpage Black in 2009.
